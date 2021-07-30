APPY LEAGUE: State Liners stunned by Kingsport

The Appalachian League has seen its share of zany moments this summer and Friday night produced another such occurrence: The Kingsport Road Warriors won a home game.
A five-run eighth inning allowed the Road Warriors to rally for a 13-12 victory over the Bristol State Liners at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Kingsport improved to 2-10. Formed after the Kingsport Axmen were disbanded following death threats made to teammates by pitcher Matthew Taylor, the Road Warriors were originally supposed to play only road games – hence the nickname.
It was announced last week the team would play at Hunter Wright Stadium and the Road Warriors gave the home folks something to enjoy on Friday as they rallied from a 10-4 deficit.
Caleb McNeeley (Louisiana-Lafayette) collected four RBIs for the winners.
Bristol (22-20) was led by the two-hit, five-RBI performance of Aaron Dolney.
The State Liners play at Kingsport today in a doubleheader. Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon) will start the first game, which is set for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch.