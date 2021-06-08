APPY LEAGUE: State Liners slammed 15-4 by Johnson City Doughboys as ex-Bristol Tigers skipper Rick Magnante triumphs in his return to DeVault Stadium

BRISTOL, Va. – It had been 33 years since Rick Magnante last stepped foot in DeVault Stadium, but the venue will always hold special meaning for the ex-skipper of the Bristol Tigers.
“I’ll never forget it,” Magnante said. “I have great memories from this place because it was my first opportunity to manage professionally with the Detroit Tigers in 1987. It was just memorable times and it’s nostalgic to come back.”
It was a happy homecoming on Monday night for Magnante as he piloted the Johnson City Doughboys to an impressive 15-4 Appalachian League win over the Bristol State Liners in a game that didn’t end until 11:28 p.m. His team pounded out 11 hits and drew eight walks against seven different Bristol pitchers with Ashton King (East Tennessee State University) scoring three runs in the victory.
The 73-year-old Magnante is the oldest manager in the rebooted Appy League which is in its debut season as an amateur wood-bat league for collegiate underclassmen after previously serving as a professional minor league.
He was 39 when he made his managerial debut for the Bristol Tigers in the summer of 1987, calling the shots and filling out the lineup card for a squad that featured future big leaguers Travis Fryman, Steve Pegues, Rob Richie and Mike Schwabe.
“We went 20-49 and I thought they weren’t going to bring me back the next year,” Magnante said.
Fryman hit just .234 and committed 23 errors that summer, not a harbinger of things to come for a guy who became a five-time MLB All-Star over the course of 13 seasons with the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians.
“It was probably my fault,” Magnante said. “In the 69 games, I think I played him 67 of them. I was a younger manager, he was a top pick and he had the energy and intensity and was prepared to play every day. I think I wore him out a little bit.”
Despite his fears, Magnante returned to Bristol in 1988 and his second go-around in the Appalachian League saw the Tigers go 46-27, losing to the Kingsport Mets in a one-game playoff to determine the West Division champion.
Rusty Meacham was the ace pitcher, while Rico Brogna was the top hitter on that club.
“Rico and I are still friends today,” Magnante said. “He works for the Oakland A’s and is managing in Stockton in the California League. I got to see him in spring training and that brought back some memories.”
Did Magnante have an inkling when Fryman and Brogna were teenagers that they had the potential to be top-notch sluggers at the game’s highest level?
“Absolutely,” Magnante said. “There was no doubt about it. I knew they were big leaguers and it was easy to see, even though they were both right out of high school. They were diligent, worked hard and were quality individuals.”
Quality individual and quality instructor are terms used to describe Magnante who has served in a variety of capacities throughout his career in baseball.
“From day one we’ve learned a lot,” said Johnson City outfielder Jaxson Crull from Oklahoma State University. “His practices and pregame routines deal a lot with the mental side of baseball. He’s really preached baserunning and getting runners in scoring positon. We’ll win games with small ball and advancing runners a lot. He plays to win.”
Magnante took a few moments to survey his old stomping grounds prior to the contest. Monday’s triumph marked his first win at the place since a doubleheader sweep of the Wytheville Cubs on Aug. 25, 1988.
“It’s a little different. The outfield fence was lower and there was a lot more shrubbery out there,” Magnante said. “The dugouts don’t look like cages anymore. The mound kind of looks the same.”
Also the same is the laid-back and personable demeanor of Magnante, as well as his enthusiasm for the sport.
“I’m happy to be back,” Magnante said. “It’s a different venue with a different bunch of kids, but it’s still teaching and mentoring and giving kids an opportunity to chase their dreams and achieve their goals. Hopefully, we’re teaching kids how to play the game correctly.”