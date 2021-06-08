APPY LEAGUE: State Liners slammed 15-4 by Johnson City Doughboys as ex-Bristol Tigers skipper Rick Magnante triumphs in his return to DeVault Stadium

Fryman hit just .234 and committed 23 errors that summer, not a harbinger of things to come for a guy who became a five-time MLB All-Star over the course of 13 seasons with the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians.

“It was probably my fault,” Magnante said. “In the 69 games, I think I played him 67 of them. I was a younger manager, he was a top pick and he had the energy and intensity and was prepared to play every day. I think I wore him out a little bit.”

Despite his fears, Magnante returned to Bristol in 1988 and his second go-around in the Appalachian League saw the Tigers go 46-27, losing to the Kingsport Mets in a one-game playoff to determine the West Division champion.

Rusty Meacham was the ace pitcher, while Rico Brogna was the top hitter on that club.

“Rico and I are still friends today,” Magnante said. “He works for the Oakland A’s and is managing in Stockton in the California League. I got to see him in spring training and that brought back some memories.”

Did Magnante have an inkling when Fryman and Brogna were teenagers that they had the potential to be top-notch sluggers at the game’s highest level?