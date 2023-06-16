Jordan Taylor had just three hits in 18 at-bats during the 2023 season for the Florida State University Seminoles. His presence at the plate has been much more notable in the Appalachian League.

The outfielder went 3-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBIs in leading the Danville Otterbots to a 9-4 victory over the visiting Bristol State Liners on Friday night.

Bristol (5-5) went 2-4 on its season-long six-game road swing and slipped to a .500 record for the first time this season.

There were postgame fireworks at Dan Daniel Memorial Park on a night when the State Liners produced a dud. Bristol committed three errors, left 13 men on base and four pitchers combined to issue 10 walks.

Taylor added to the misery as he connected for a tiebreaking two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Trey Oblas (Grayson Junior College) went 3-for-5 to lead the way for the State Liners as he raised his batting average to .303. Derek Cease (Penn State), Dalton Bargo (Missouri) and Nick Strong (Illinois State) added two hits apiece in the loss.

Bristol begins a four-game homestand today as the State Liners host the Burlington Sock Puppets (7-3) at 6 p.m.