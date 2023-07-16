The Bristol State Liners were rained out for the second straight night as Saturday’s game at Greeneville was postponed.

The two teams will play a doubleheader today with the first of two seven-inning games beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Bristol (14-19) will go with Lebanon High School graduate and University of Virginia left-handed pitcher Matthew Buchanan (0-2, 12.54 ERA) on the mound in the opener.

The State Liners have lost six straight. They are 0-2 against the Greeneville Flyboys (14-19) who have lost three in a row.

All but one of the five Appy League games on Saturday were washed out with the exception being Kingsport’s 3-2 win at Burlington.