An evening downpour left the field soaked, the outfield under water and led to the postponement of Friday night’s Appalachian League game between the Bristol State Liners and Johnson City Doughboys at DeVault Stadium.

Players and coaches took videos with their cell phones of the soaked stadium as they departed following the announcement of the postponement as they were shocked at how quickly the water had risen as the nearby creek and right field seemingly became one.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” State Liners manager Bill Kinneberg remarked.

A tarp had been pulled before the rain began as the infield was in much better shape than the outfield.

The good news for the groundskeepers at Bristol is the State Liners do not play again at home until July 20 as they try to make the stadium playable again. The right-field fence received damage from the rushing water.

As for the game itself, the contest will be made up on July 28 as part of a doubleheader when Bristol travels to Johnson City.

The State Liners roster received a boost with Tusculum University signee and recent Tennessee High graduate Payne Ladd joining the club. The left-handed pitcher was 7-1 with a 1.69 ERA and rank up 67 strikeouts and 13 walks in 58 innings of work.

He is the third THS grad to suit up for the modern version of the State Liners as infielder Daniel Hicks and pitcher Brayden Blevins did so last summer.

Ladd had been serving on Bristol’s grounds crew, which will be busy over the next few weeks.

Bristol plays at Greeneville today at 7 p.m. with University of Virginia left-handed pitcher Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon) getting the start on the mound. The State Liners (14-19) have lost six in a row.