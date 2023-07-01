The Bristol State Liners had a home game rained out for the first time this season on Saturday as a heavy late-afternoon thunderstorm left the field at DeVault Stadium unplayable and led to the postponement of the team’s Appalachian League contest with the Elizabethton River Riders.

It will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the River Riders (10-11) return to town on July 11. The two teams will play today at 5 p.m. at Joe O’Brien Field in Elizabethton and former Lebanon High School star Matthew Buchanan of the University of Virginia is scheduled to be the starting pitcher for Bristol.

Bristol (12-10) has won a season-high three in a row and posted a 5-2 win over Pulaski on Friday night as Jonathon Stevens (Walters State Community College) pitched five fantastic innings of relief and Easton Rulli (Utah) had two hits,

The next home game for the State Liners is a 3 p.m. matinee against the Bluefield Ridge Runners on July 4.