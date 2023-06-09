BRISTOL, Va. – Here are a couple of observations about the Bristol State Liners three games into the 2023 Appalachian League season.

1. The lineup can rap out hits and score runs in bunches.

2. The pitching staff can give up those things in large abundance as well.

The Kingsport Axmen scored eight times in the top of the eighth inning to take the lead for good in a back-and-forth marathon that ended at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in a 13-7 victory for the defending Appy League champions as they spoiled the home opener for the State Liners at DeVault Stadium.

Bristol (2-1) fell behind 3-0, rallied to grab a 7-3 advantage and then coughed up the lead in the eighth inning in suffering its first loss of the season.

The State Liners are averaging 12.4 runs per game, but giving up nine runs per contest.

The team batting average is .362 and the team ERA is 7.33.

“I do like what we’re doing offensively for the most part,” said first-year Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg. “We are swinging the bat. We are going to score runs, we just have to play a little better defense and naturally, we’ve got to throw strikes – that’s the bottom line.”

Four Bristol hurlers combined to give up 14 hits, two of those homers, and issue 10 walks on Thursday.

Relievers Gage Allen (Polk State College) and Johnny Stevens (Walters State Community College) were roughed up in the eighth-inning uprising by Kingsport.

A dozen different pitchers have taken the mound so far for the State Liners and there will be more to come.

“We’re getting the first look at pitching and we’ve got to sort out some roles here and figure that out,” Kinneberg said. “One more day of guys who haven’t thrown and then we’ll start getting into a rotation and roles. The first thing we have to do is let them get their feet wet and see everybody.”

Corbin Shaw (Tennessee Wesleyan) smacked a three-run double in the eighth inning to turn the Axmen’s 7-6 deficit into a 9-7 lead.

East Tennessee State University catcher Ryan McCarthy capped Kingsport's offensive outburst with a two-run homer.

“I didn’t know if it was going to go out, but thankfully it did,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy hit .233 in 26 games this season at ETSU and the Knoxville, Tennessee, native started the final six games of the season for the Buccaneers.

His only homer of the season came on March 25 against Southern Conference rival Samford. He certainly showed some power on his no-doubt blast Thursday.

“I’ve got some juice,” McCarthy said with a smile.

Bristol’s bats do too.

Blake Wood (Florida State College of Jacksonville), Joe Kinneberg (Newman University), Jordan Austin (Indiana State) and Aiden Heberlie (Missouri) finished with two hits apiece in the loss. Wood went 2-for-3, walked twice and scored two runs and is 6-for-10 to begin his second season with the State Liners.

Bristol was coming off a sweep of a season-opening series in Princeton.

Nick Strong (Illinois State) went deep in Tuesday’s season-opener, while Tariq Freeny (Cisco College) connected for a longball in Wednesday’s win. The State Liners didn’t do any yard work on Thursday, but still pieced together 12 hits.

“We’ve got four or five guys that can hit the ball a long way,” Bill Kinneberg said. “Some pretty good power hitters. If that equates real great to this league we’ll see, but they’ve got some pop in the bat.”

Bristol went just 14-39 last season, but the State Liners are way ahead of that pace with 45 games remaining.

“[This league] is about development and we will keep it that way,” Bill Kinneberg said. “But once the game starts it’s about winning the game.”

NOTES: Bristol has lost 21 of its last 26 home games. …Virginia State Delegate Israel O’Quinn and Bristol, Virginia, mayor Neal Osborne each threw out a ceremonial first pitch. … Attendance was 1,180 …. McCarthy was on the 2019 TSSAA Class AAA state champion Farragut squad that beat Tennessee High in a sub-state game in Bristol. … Bristol’s offense got nothing against Kingsport left-hander Micky Scheetz, who struck out four in crafting four scoreless innings in his first start. The Sam Houston State-bound hurler retired 11 straight batters at one point. … Bristol hosts Kingsport (2-1) again today. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.