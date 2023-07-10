For the first time all season, the Bristol State Liners have lost three games in a row.

For the first time this spring, Bristol has also fallen two games below .500.

The recent swoon continued Monday night as the State Liners made five errors and left 11 men on base in dropping a 9-3 Appalachian League decision to the Elizabethton River Riders at Joe O’Brien Field.

Bristol (14-16) has 18 contests remaining and trails first-place Johnson City (21-8) by 7 ½ games for the top spot in the West Division as its playoff hopes have taken a serious hit with five losses in the last six contests.

The State Liners scored thrice to take a 3-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but Elizabethton answered back with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the frame and controlled the momentum the rest of the way.

Jake Books (Coastal Carolina) went 2-for-2 with a RBI for Bristol, while Dalton Bargo (Tennessee) was 1-for-4 with a RBI double and also scored a run.

Skylar King (West Virginia) had three hits for Elizabethton, while Trey Fenderson (Presbyterian) and Austen Jaslove (Tennessee) contributed three RBIs apiece.

Bristol hosts the River Riders (15-14) today in a doubleheader that begins at 5 p.m.