Dalton Bargo has spent the summer rocking opposing pitchers as the top prospect for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners and his next stop is Rocky Top.

The 19-year-old native of Omaha, Nebraska, made it known publicly Thursday that he is transferring to the University of Tennessee after spending his freshman season starring for the Missouri Tigers.

“The program and the city of Knoxville felt like the right fit,” Bargo said. “I really enjoyed talking with the coaching staff and my development as a player and person will be unmatched.”

That staff has some familiarity with Bargo, who went 4-for-10 with four RBIs in a mid-March Southeastern Conference series in which Missouri swept the Volunteers. Bargo homered off UT’s Chase Burns in one of the three marquee games.

“I remember that series as my first true test in college baseball,” Bargo said. “I was super amped up going into the weekend and I did my best to control myself and treat it like any other baseball game. I didn’t think about them being a big-name team or big-name pitchers. I just stuck to my game and let everything take care of itself. When I have that mindset nobody can beat me.”

Bargo hit .279 with five home runs and 23 RBIs in 50 games at Mizzou and has plenty of versatility as he can play catcher, first base and third base.

He’s been hitting since Day 1 for Bristol in cementing himself as one of the Appy League’s elite performers.

“I would say the most impressive aspect of Dalton’s game is his two-strike approach,” said Bristol infielder Seth Buchanan, a Lebanon High School graduate who will play for the Virginia Military Institute. “He’s always putting in long at-bats and knows the zone well.”

Bargo went 4-for-4 with a walk in Thursday night’s loss at Princeton and his slash line following that game stood at .407/.475/.477. His 35 hits entering Friday were the most in the Appalachian League.

“He brings a lot of energy to the field every day and plays his hardest,” said Bristol third baseman Joe Kinneberg, who is from Newman University in Kansas. “He can really, really swing it and it’s been great watching him play.”

Tennessee’s baseball program has undergone a renaissance since high-strung head coach Tony Vitello arrived on campus in 2018. The polarizing skipper has led UT to two appearances in the College World Series.

“Coach Vitello is a player’s coach,” Bargo said. “He’s going to fight for his players no matter the situation and he is all about developing his players to be the best versions of themselves.”

Being from Omaha, Bargo knows all about the College World Series and UT will be among the favorites to win the event when the 2024 season begins. What a homecoming that would be, huh?

“I went to CWS games all of the time growing up and the College World Series is so big for the city,” Bargo said. “Everyone loves the event. I’ve always dreamed of playing in the CWS and now it’s more of a goal. To play in the CWS in front of all of my friends and family would be unreal and a dream come true.”

At the moment, he’ll continue raking in the Appalachian League and the applause will probably be a little louder each time he steps in the batter’s box at DeVault Stadium in Bristol – or in the nearby ballparks in Northeast Tennessee – after his decision to join the Big Orange.

“The fanbase that surrounds Tennessee’s baseball program is huge,” Bargo said. “They always support the team and are very passionate about their Vols. I think the support and passion are awesome.”