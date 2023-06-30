BRISTOL, Va. – Seth Buchanan’s first Appalachian League home run featured a sprint instead of a trot, but it was memorable nonetheless.

The Virginia Military Institute (VMI) signee who recently graduated from Lebanon High School provided one of the many highlights for the Bristol State Liners on Thursday at DeVault Stadium as they swept a doubleheader from the Pulaski River Turtles by scores of 7-4 and 4-1.

Buchanan’s second-inning inside-the-park homer occurred in the first game and it transpired when his low line drive on the first pitch he saw from Branton Little (Wofford) rolled to the warning track after Pulaski left fielder Carter Owens (Morehead State) failed in his attempt to make a diving catch.

Buchanan was booking it around the bases.

“I really didn’t know [if he was going to catch it or not],” Buchanan said. “I ran to first and they waved me on and I just kept running.”

Buchanan slid safely across home plate feet-first – well ahead of the throw – and exchanged a hand slap with teammate Nick Arias (Grand Canyon University) as it gave Bristol a lead it never relinquished in the opener.

Was he a bit spent after that quick trip around the bases?

“Oh yeah, that’s a long way from home back to home,” Buchanan said. “I was pretty gassed.”

Buchanan finished 2-for-3 and scored three runs in the first game, while he was 1-for-3 with a run scored in the nightcap. He raised his batting average from .143 to .222.

“I was seeing it really well at the plate today,” Buchanan said.

That inside-the-park homer certainly set the tone.

“It sure did,” said Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg. “It was good to see.”

Holden Phelps (Pittsburgh) tossed six strong innings to get the win on the mound in that first game and he concurred.

“That definitely gave us a little spark and lightened up the dugout a little bit,” Phelps said. “It got those good juices flowing.”

A Southwest Virginia native, Buchanan is certainly a fan favorite at DeVault Stadium. He also has a unique walk-up song in “Barbie Girl,” the catchy, toe-tapping 1997 tune by Aqua.

“It’s definitely silly,” Buchanan said. “But I like it. … I just think it is fun. Maybe get the crowd engaged a little bit.”

The crowd had plenty of reasons to cheer on Thursday as Bristol (11-10) got a pair of sterling performances from its starting pitchers.

Phelps (2-0, 3.38 ERA) yielded two runs on two hits with four walks and one strikeout in his outing.

“The only thing working for me was my fastball, but I was still able to keep hitters off balance with other pitches and got weak contact throughout the game,” Phelps said. “My other outings have been a lot more reliant on getting strikeouts, but today I only had one. It was a lot more pitching to contact.”

Phelps appeared in 10 games at Pitt in the spring and also had a stint with Trenton of the MLB Draft League earlier this season. What was the biggest thing he took from pitching in the Atlantic Coast Conference with the Panthers?

“Always compete,” Phelps said. “Once the ball leaves your hand you don’t have any control over it. Just try to put yourself in the best spot to succeed.”

Brandon Decker from Oakland University of Michigan showed he can succeed in any role on the mound. He began the season as Bristol’s closer and has three saves, but he turned in a brilliant start in the second game of Thursday’s twinbill.

In six innings, he allowed one run – which was unearned – on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.66.

“We needed that today because the bullpen’s down a little bit in numbers and so forth,” Kinneberg said. “That was huge to have those two each go a long way.”

NOTES: Dalton Bargo went 3-for-3 and hit a tiebreaking two-run triple in the fifth inning of the second game. Jordan Austin (Indiana State) went 2-for-4 and Easton Rulli was 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the opener. … Bargo’s triple was the first of the season for the State Liners. … Bristol’s six wins at home are already more than the five they accrued at DeVault Stadium last summer. … The State Liners trail leader Johnson City (15-4) by five games in the West Division standings. … First baseman/outfielder Jake Books will soon join Bristol according to team officials. He hit .311 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 2023 as a freshman at Coastal Carolina. … Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg and Pulaski skipper Clark Crist were teammates in the late-1970s at the University of Arizona. “He’s beaten me three times. I don’t like him anymore,” Crist said jokingly. “Nah, it’s always good to see your old friends.” … Bristol hosts Pulaski (4-13) again today at 7 p.m.