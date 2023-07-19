Lebanon High School graduate and Virginia Military Institute-bound Seth Buchanan had two of Bristol’s three hits on Wednesday night as the State Liners dropped a 3-0 decision to the homestanding Kingsport Axmen.

Buchanan doubled in the third inning and singled in the sixth inning in raising his batting average from .143 to .167. Jordan Austin’s single in the sixth inning was the only hit for the State Liners.

The Kingsport trio of Ricky Reeth (Notre Dame), William Shelton II (Lincoln Memorial) and Nick Bruno (UNC-Asheville) teamed to toss the shutout with a combined nine strikeouts. Bristol (16-21) was blanked for the second time this season as the previous occassion the State Liners were held scoreless was June 24, also against Kingsport.

Bristol starting pitcher Brandon Decker (2-1, 3.63 ERA) from Oakland University of Michigan was tagged with the loss as he allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits, while walking two and striking out five.

Decker could take solace in the fact he was selected to the Appy League All-Star Game alongside teammates Dalton Bargo (Tennessee) and Jordan Austin from Indiana State.

The State Liners host Princeton today at 7 p.m.