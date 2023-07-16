Matthew Buchanan notched his first Appalachian League win on the mound and Payne Ladd pitched perfectly in his Appy League debut on Sunday.

That highlighted the day for the Bristol State Liners as they split a doubleheader with the Greeneville Flyboys at Tusculum University’s Pioneer Park.

Buchanan tossed six superb innings as Bristol posted a 5-3 victory over the Flyboys in the opener and snapped a six-game losing streak.

The left-hander who stared at Lebanon High School and attends the University of Virginia yielded just three hits and a run – which was unearned – while walking two and striking out five. His ERA dropped from 12.54 to 7.63 as he moved to 1-2 in his fourth start of the summer for the club.

“The biggest key was just preparation beforehand and just trying to relax and do my job for the team,” Buchanan said.

Nick Strong (Illinois State) went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, while Dalton Bargo (Tennessee) and Easton Rulli (Utah) also had two hits apiece. The State Liners (15-20) surpassed last season’s win total with the win.

“We had some big hits from the team, including that home run by Nick,” Buchanan said. “Great effort from the guys today.”

Bristol couldn’t complete the sweep as Greeneville collected a 6-4 victory in the nightcap. The Flyboys (15-20) scored five runs in the first two innings against State Liners starting pitcher Cade Davis (George Washington) and held on for the victory.

Bargo and Rulli had two hits in the second game as well, while Ladd retired all six batters he faced in his first game wearing a State Liners uniform.

The recent Tennessee High graduate who is headed to Tusculum fared well in the stadium he will compete in as a collegian as he got a strikeout, two flyouts, a lineout to first baseman Aries Gardner (Grambling) and two groundouts.

Bristol is off Monday and plays at the Kingsport Axmen on Tuesday and Wednesday.