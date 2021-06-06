APPY LEAGUE: Perez leads State Liners by River Riders, 9-4

He was 1-for-6 on the season when he walked to the plate in the bottom of the second inning with no outs, the bases loaded and the State Liners (2-1) trailing 2-0. Perez proceeded to hammer a 1-1 pitch from Elizabethton’s Andy Quintana (St. Thomas University) down the left-field line that plated Tate Kight (Georgia Gwinnett), Matthew “M.J.” Lucas (UNC Asheville) and Cort Maynard (North Carolina Central) to give the Liners a lead they never relinquished.

“He got the biggest hit of the game,” said Bristol manager Dave Trembley. “I know he really wants to do well and some of his family from Florida was up here for the game.”

The State Liners weren’t done as Ryan Wetzel immediately followed the momentum-shifting hit by hammering a two-run homer over the fence in right-field.

It was the first homer of the season for the State Liners and the second blast of 2021 for Wetzel.

The last time he went yard was March 2 when he was playing for the Baker University Wildcats in Baldwin City, Kansas.

“I was just trying to do the job and get [Perez] over,” Wetzel said. “I just kind of golfed it and luckily it’s 310 to right field and it snuck over.”

Look for Wetzel to be Mr. Versatility for the State Liners in the coming months.