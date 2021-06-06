APPY LEAGUE: Perez leads State Liners by River Riders, 9-4

BRISTOL, Va. – After a lost season at Bethune-Cookman University, Brian Perez is seeking to get some reps at the plate, fine-tune his fielding and recapture his swagger this summer for the Bristol State Liners.
So far it’s going good on all fronts as a go-ahead, three-run double by Perez highlighted a seven-run third inning that propelled the State Liners to a 9-4 Appalachian League victory over the Elizabethton River Riders on Sunday at DeVault Stadium.
Perez didn’t play this past spring after officials at Bethune-Cookman – located in Daytona Beach, Florida – announced in October that the 2021 season was canceled amid growing concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
How did Perez hone his craft during a long layoff?
“Five days a week, I’ve been practicing and hitting in the cage,” Perez said. “But it’s a whole different ballgame when you see live pitching. It’s been rough at times, but everything is starting to come back to me though. The older you get the more mature you get.”
The 22-year-old third baseman demonstrated his level of maturity by showing up at the ballpark 90 minutes earlier than normal on Sunday to get in some extra batting practice.
“It helped and I was able to keep it rolling in the game,” Perez said. “I went out there relaxed and confident.”
He was 1-for-6 on the season when he walked to the plate in the bottom of the second inning with no outs, the bases loaded and the State Liners (2-1) trailing 2-0. Perez proceeded to hammer a 1-1 pitch from Elizabethton’s Andy Quintana (St. Thomas University) down the left-field line that plated Tate Kight (Georgia Gwinnett), Matthew “M.J.” Lucas (UNC Asheville) and Cort Maynard (North Carolina Central) to give the Liners a lead they never relinquished.
“He got the biggest hit of the game,” said Bristol manager Dave Trembley. “I know he really wants to do well and some of his family from Florida was up here for the game.”
The State Liners weren’t done as Ryan Wetzel immediately followed the momentum-shifting hit by hammering a two-run homer over the fence in right-field.
It was the first homer of the season for the State Liners and the second blast of 2021 for Wetzel.
The last time he went yard was March 2 when he was playing for the Baker University Wildcats in Baldwin City, Kansas.
“I was just trying to do the job and get [Perez] over,” Wetzel said. “I just kind of golfed it and luckily it’s 310 to right field and it snuck over.”
Look for Wetzel to be Mr. Versatility for the State Liners in the coming months.
“Ryan’s going to be a guy that we’ll move around. He can play second, he can play first and he can play all three positions in the outfield,” Trembley said. “He also has that left-handed bat, which are at a premium on this team.”
Every player in Bristol’s lineup reached base at least once Sunday, a change in fortunes from the team’s 4-0 loss to the River Riders (2-2) the day before.
“It was good to see us put a couple of hits together here and there and score some runs,” Wetzel said.
NOTES: The game was seven innings as all Sunday contests are in the Appalachian League this season. … Bristol currently sits in first place in the Appy League’s West Division. The Princeton WhistlePigs (4-0) are the league’s only unbeaten squad and lead the East Division. … Jake DeLisi pitched two scoreless innings of relief to close out the win for the State Liners. The right-hander attended Brentsville District High School in Nokesville, Virginia, and spent the last two seasons with the King University Tornado. … Logan Sanders (Pima Community College), John Montes (Central Florida) and Reagan Guthrie (Regis University) each had two hits for Elizabethton. Former Science Hill High School slugger Jeremy Owens is the hitting coach for the River Riders. … Bristol hosts the Johnson City Doughboys (1-2) today at 7 p.m.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570