BRISTOL, Va. – Payne Ladd didn’t pitch flawlessly on Wednesday night for the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners, but he sure did have a lot of fun.

The former Tennessee High ace who is headed to Tusculum University tossed two-plus eventful innings in front of a large contingent of his supporters in Bristol’s 11-4 loss to the Kingsport Axmen at DeVault Stadium.

Ladd got a nice round of applause when public address announcer Dave Rudd introduced that he was taking over on the mound to begin the top of the fourth inning in relief of starting pitcher Jonathon Stevens from Walters State Community College.

Ladd pitched two perfect innings in his State Liners debut on July 16 at Greeneville in the second game of a doubleheader.

He was scheduled to start against the Princeton WhistlePigs four days later at DeVault Stadium, but that contest was rained out.

His hometown moment finally came on Wednesday.

Wearing his white No. 77 jersey, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound left-hander who graduated from THS a couple of months ago made the most of the opportunity.

“I was really hoping to throw tonight in front of the home crowd,” Ladd said. “I was excited to get out there.”

Who were among the folks in the stands rooting him on?

“My mother, friends, grandfather, dad,” Ladd said.

He retired the first six batters he faced on Wednesday.

In the fourth inning, Andrew Citron (Georgetown) popped out to State Liners catcher Daniel Contreras (Illinois State) in foul territory, Mayes White III (Alabama-Birmingham) popped out to second base and Corbin Shaw (Tennessee Wesleyan) struck out looking.

Appy League home run derby champ Deniel Ortiz (Walters State Community College) and Carson Queck (Kansas State) flied out to right field and Noah Gent (East Tennessee State) popped out to State Liners shortstop Seth Buchanan (Lebanon High School/Virginia Military Institute) in the fifth.

The southpaw allowed four straight singles to begin the sixth inning and got the hook from Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg.

His final line: 2 I.P., 4 Hits, 3 Runs, 0 Walks, 1 Strikeout.

“I felt really good out there,” Ladd said. “When I went out for that third inning, my arm was a little tired where I hadn’t thrown a lot [recently]. They just caught up with the scheme and you have to tip your hat to them for that.”

What makes Ladd’s situation more unique is that he had served on the grounds crew at DeVault Stadium for three years and held that gig until a few weeks ago.

After throwing a bullpen session for Bristol pitching coach Ted Power and impressing the former MLB pitcher, he was added to Bristol’s roster.

How much time has he spent at the stadium that is in its final season hosting Appy League baseball?

“Throughout the years, I couldn’t give you a number,” Ladd said. “A lot of hours.”

Oh yeah, his former co-workers were happy to see his performance on Wednesday.

“The grounds crew was getting hyped for me over near the first-base dugout,” Ladd said.

That was Ladd’s last outing for the State Liners and his final stats will include a 6.75 ERA in two appearances covering four innings and countless memories.

Bristol’s skipper was a fan.

“Absolutely,” Kinneberg said. “He’s an unbelievable strike-thrower and it was fun to watch him.”

NOTES: Bristol closes out the regular season on Sunday and Monday at home against the Greeneville Flyboys. Those will be the final two Appalachian League games played at DeVault Stadium as the State Liners move to a new ballpark at Whitetop Creek Park next season. … Jordan Austin (Indiana State) hit his first home run of the season and Shane O’Neill (Lehigh) nailed down his league-leading sixth save in Bristol’s 9-3 win at Kingsport on Thursday night.