Bristol’s strongman helped the State Liners end their losing skid on Friday night.

Nick Strong from Illinois State went 3-for-5 and smashed a tiebreaking home run as the Bristolians earned a 5-3 Appalachian League win over the Princeton WhistlePigs at Hunnicutt Field.

Bristol (14-13) pounded out 14 hits in putting an end to a two-game losing streak.

Strong connected for a two-run homer with one out in the top of the fifth inning on an offering from Bluefield State’s Kerry Collins (1-2, 4.50 ERA) of Princeton to put the State Liners ahead to stay and cap the night’s scoring.

Joe Kinneberg (Newman University) also had three hits for the winners, while Dalton Bargo (Tennessee), Aries Gardner (Grambling) and Jake Books (Costal Carolina) contributed two hits apiece.

Brandon Decker (2-0, 3.65 ERA) was the winning pitcher as the right-hander from Oakland University of Michigan allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits in five innings, while striking out five and walking two.

Canaan Clayton (New Orleans) followed with three scoreless innings and Kyle Demi (Pittsburgh) tossed a perfect ninth inning to notch his first save in a Bristol uniform.

Lebanon High School graduate Matthew Buchanan (0-1, 10.50 ERA) of the University of Virginia makes his third start of the summer for the State Liners today at DeVault Stadium against the Johnson City Doughboys.

Johnson City (18-8) leads Bristol by 4 ½ games in the Appy League’s West Division standings and today’s matchup will be the first of six between the squads the remainder of the season.

Pulaski 8, Danville 7

Former Tennessee High standout Mason Johns was the winning pitcher in his Appalachian League debut for the Pulaski River Turtles on Friday at historic Calfee Park.

He pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts and got the W when Pulaski (5-19) took the lead for good with a five-run eighth inning. It snapped a nine-game losing streak for the River Turtles.

Johns previously played at King University and recently transferred to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.