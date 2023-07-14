BRISTOL, Va. – On a night when the ace of Bristol’s pitching staff was dealing and victory seemed a sure bet, the State Liners folded.

Failing to hold an early four-run lead and committing game-changing fielding gaffes, Bristol suffered a 9-4 Appalachian League loss to the Johnson City Doughboys on Thursday night at DeVault Stadium in what was the sixth straight defeat for the State Liners.

Bristol (14-19) appeared to have things under control as starting pitcher Brandon Decker from Oakland University in Michigan – the team’s best hurler all summer and a seeming lock to make the Appy League All-Star team for the second straight year – was cruising.

A sacrifice fly was all the damage inflicted against the right-hander as he needed just 62 pitches to stymie the Appy League’s best team through five innings.

“He had good stuff, man,” said Johnson City first baseman Braden Spano. “He was real crafty early, had his stuff working and it was impressive.”

Decker struck out Christian Toledo (Albany College of Maryland) to begin the sixth inning, but everything went downhill immediately thereafter.

Bristol second baseman Thomas Gould (Santa Clara) airmailed a throw to first after fielding a routine groundball off the bat of Caleb Marmo (Western Kentucky) and that costly mistake turned out to be the turning point of the game, a momentum-changing moment.

Johnson City scored twice in the sixth to draw within 4-3 and that ended the night for Decker. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings. He left with a lead, but ended up getting a no decision.

“Brandon Decker did a great job,” said Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg. “He got a little tired at the end naturally and his pitch count went up in the sixth.”

With Decker out of the game, Johnson City unloaded for five runs in the seventh inning against Bristol relievers Aubrey Smith (UNC Wilmington) and Jonathon Stevens (Walters State Community College) as 11 men strolled to the plate.

To sum up Bristol’s luck the tiebreaking runs scored when Logan Sutter (Purdue) of the Doughboys lofted a high flyball that was lost in the lights by Bristol center fielder Jordan Austin (Indiana State) and left fielder Jake Books (Coastal Carolina) and fell between the two men. A surefire sacrifice fly turned into a two-run single.

“It can change in a hurry,” Kinneberg said.

To be fair Johnson City (23-8) has made life miserable for most teams in the Appy League this summer and the first-place Doughboys have won six in a row.

“We’re down [four runs] and we never feel like we’re out of anything,” Spano said. “Just a couple of walks, a couple of hits away, a big swing away as tonight showed. We can score quick too. It’s pretty impressive.”

It was a trio of dudes from a small NAIA school in Northeast Tennessee who had big-time performances for Johnson City.

Spano, a Greeneville High School graduate, was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Caleb Berry scored two runs.

Jacob Poe (2-0, 4.26 ERA) pitched three hitless innings with four strikeouts in earning the W.

They all attend Milligan University.

“We’re proud to be Milligan Buffs,” Spano said. “We know the competition we can play and the level we can play at.”

Does Spano get motivated playing with, and against, players from top-notch NCAA Division I programs?

“It’s really not much different, you’d be surprised,” Spano said. “There’s good baseball everywhere.”

Purdue commit Logan Sutter from Folsom Lake Junior College in California is making a serious case for Appy League MVP honors and he went 3-for-4 with four RBIs on Thursday for JC in raising his batting average to .361.

“The guy’s a stud,” Spano said. “He doesn’t miss anything. He just smokes the ball every time. He’s incredible.”

Bristol failed to score over the final six innings as the team was dealt another losing hand.

“We’re not playing very good defense and we have to make those plays,” Kinneberg said. “We have to handle the routine plays to help our pitching staff.”

NOTES: Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) was 2-for-3 and scored two runs for Bristol, while Trey Oblas (Grayson College) also had two hits. … Cisco College’s Tariq Freeny (.254, two home runs, nine RBIs) has seen his time with the State Liners come to an end, as has Joe Cardinale (Utah), who was injured on Tuesday. … Catcher Jayden Lobliner (Kansas State) and infielder Keanu Jacobs-Guishard (Grambling) will join the State Liners today. Jacobs-Guishard is a college teammate of Bristol first baseman Aries Gardner and hit .327 in 34 games this spring at Grambling. Lobliner hit .182 in 18 games with Kansas State in 2023. … Bristol is 0-3 against Johnson City this season has been outscored 27-8 by the Doughboys. … Former Lebanon High School standout Matthew Buchanan of the University of Virginia will be the starting pitcher today for Bristol in a home game against Johnson City at 7 p.m. Buchanan is 0-2 with a 12.54 ERA in three starts for the State Liners.