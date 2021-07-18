APPY LEAGUE: Matthew Buchanan on wrong end of pitching duel as State Liners edged by Johnson City, 2-1

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Something occurred on Saturday night that never happened to Matthew Buchanan during his four seasons at Lebanon High School: a loss appeared beside his name in the boxscore.

Buchanan was tagged with the defeat despite his solid start for the Bristol State Liners in their 2-1 Appalachian League setback to the Johnson City Doughboys at Cardinal Park in the first game of a doubleheader that ended at 10:21 p.m.

“It was just one of those days. I didn’t have my stuff today,” Buchanan said. “I was having a hard time finding my release point. You still have to go out there and do your job.”

Buchanan wasn’t as sharp as he was six days earlier in his debut for the State Liners, but the left-hander still pitched at a high level.

Buchanan (0-1, 4.50 ERA) allowed two runs on two hits in his three innings of work, while walking three, striking out three and plunking a batter with a pitch. He threw 52 pitches Those runs came on a first-inning two-run single off the bat of Jaxson Crull (Oklahoma State), a flare hit into left field by the guy with a left-handed swing.

“Those are the ones that will get you, unfortunately,” Buchanan said.