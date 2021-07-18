APPY LEAGUE: Matthew Buchanan on wrong end of pitching duel as State Liners edged by Johnson City, 2-1

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Something occurred on Saturday night that never happened to Matthew Buchanan during his four seasons at Lebanon High School: a loss appeared beside his name in the boxscore.
Buchanan was tagged with the defeat despite his solid start for the Bristol State Liners in their 2-1 Appalachian League setback to the Johnson City Doughboys at Cardinal Park in the first game of a doubleheader that ended at 10:21 p.m.
“It was just one of those days. I didn’t have my stuff today,” Buchanan said. “I was having a hard time finding my release point. You still have to go out there and do your job.”
Buchanan wasn’t as sharp as he was six days earlier in his debut for the State Liners, but the left-hander still pitched at a high level.
Buchanan (0-1, 4.50 ERA) allowed two runs on two hits in his three innings of work, while walking three, striking out three and plunking a batter with a pitch. He threw 52 pitches Those runs came on a first-inning two-run single off the bat of Jaxson Crull (Oklahoma State), a flare hit into left field by the guy with a left-handed swing.
“Those are the ones that will get you, unfortunately,” Buchanan said.
Buchanan’s best inning was his last as he struck out Boston College’s Joe Vetrano, a future Atlantic Coast Conference foe and then got Ricky Jimenez (Longwood) to ground into an inning-ending double play.
Buchanan chalked it up to another learning experience.
“Definitely,” he said. “The competitive side – every at-bat is 10 times more [intense] than what I’m used to. It’s going to help me a lot.”
The game was delayed due to rain for 1-hour, 57-minutes with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning and that led to the second game of the twinbill being canceled for curfew reasons.
Bristol actually held a 5-3 advantage in hits, but couldn’t get a timely knock against Johnson City hurlers Donye Evans (Vanderbilt), Tyler Horvath (Illinois-Springfield), Austen Kessler (Florida Southern) and Shinn Gianluca (Folsom Lake College).
A night after scoring 25 runs against the Kingsport Road Warriors, Bristol (18-15) struggled to get much going.
“We didn’t with men on base,” said Bristol manager Dave Trembley.
Trembley also knows his young ace will bounce back.
“Buchanan’s young and he’ll build on it,” Trembley said.
NOTES: Bristol’s only run came in the third inning as Grayson Preslar (UNC Asheville) scored on a RBI single by Taylor “T.J.” Jackson (Illinois). … Troy LaNeve (Vanderbilt), Ashton King (East Tennessee State) 0adn Joe Vetrano (Boston College) were Matthew Buchanan’s strikeout victims. … The Kingsport Road Warriors, who lost to Bristol by a 25-6 count on Friday, fell to 0-2 with a 7-3 loss at Elizabethton on Saturday. Ex-Lebanon High School slugger Preston Steele went 1-for-4 and scored a run for the Road Warriors. … The teams will play a doubleheader at Cardinal Park today, beginning at 4 p.m.
