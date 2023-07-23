BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol State Liners manager Bill Kinneberg might have lost his temper on Sunday night, but his team did not lose the game.

Kinneberg was ejected for the first time this summer, but starting pitcher Harold Baez was calm, cool and collected on the mound to highlight a 4-3 Appalachian League triumph over the Danville Otterbots at DeVault Stadium.

Bristol (17-23) snapped a three-game losing streak and won at home for the first time June 30. Despite being outhit by an 8-3 margin, the State Liners did enough to prevail.

“It was a good win for us,” Kinneberg said.

Kinneberg wasn’t around to see the end of it after he got the heave-ho from home-plate umpire Chris Fackler in the sixth inning.

Bristol second baseman Keanu Jacobs-Giushard (Grambling State) appeared to snag a low line drive off the bat of Danville’s Luke Lambert (Pittsburgh) for the third out of the inning.

The State Liners began to exit the field following the play as they thought it was the third out, but Fackler signaled that Jacobs-Giushard had not caught the ball and Lambert was safe.

That didn’t sit well with Kinneberg, who argued his point before getting tossed. He had not agreed with some rulings that Fackler and fellow ump Carter Silverthorn had made in Saturday's loss to Danville either.

“I went a little bit too far,” Kinneberg said. “My bad.”

When was the last time the former coach at the University of Utah had been ejected?

“Been a long time,” the skipper said.

It had been a dozen days since Baez had pitched for Bristol after suffering a toe injury.

He was hobbling around a bit on Sunday, but was smiling after allowing just one run on five hits, while walking none and striking out three over four innings.

“I think I’m back at least,” Baez said. “I went out there and do what I usually do and compete. The sinker was working really well. … That’s about it. There wasn’t much thinking about it, it was just going out there and doing what I can.”

Kinneberg was impressed by the effort of the right-hander.

“Unbelievable,” the skipper said. “For him to do that for four innings was spectacular for him, for us, for everything. He showed a lot of guts.”

Baez has quietly put together a stellar season and has a 2.84 ERA in seven starts. Has he been pleased with his showing?

“One-hundred percent,” Baez said. “I worked for it and expected it to show on the field. I got lucky a couple of times but that’s how it goes sometimes with the baseball gods. For the most part, I just went out there and competed.”

Baez entered the transfer portal after pitching at NCAA Division II Pittsburg State in Kansas in the spring. He’s still looking for a home at the moment.

“I know I am running out of time, but I’m still open to anything,” Baez said.

Queens University signee Derek Westfall (1-0, 0.00 ERA) from Tampa Jesuit High School pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief to notch his first Appy League win, while Shane O’Neill (Lehigh) survived some trouble to record his league-leading fifth save.

Danville (23-19) scored twice in the top of the seventh inning and had the potential go-ahead run at the plate, but O’Neill struck out Grant Stephenson (Xavier) to end the game.

Bristol scored three times in the third inning to take the lead for good and the State Liners were aided by some errors by the Otterbots.

NOTES: Bill Kinneberg’s wife, Janet, and youngest son, David, were in attendance on Sunday. Joe Kinneberg (Bill’s eldest son) started at third base for the State Liners and went 0-for-2 and was hit by a pitch. … John Battle High School student Skyler Doyle filled in for Kris Mangrum for the second straight game on Bristol’s internet radio broadcast. …. It was the final game of the summer for Bristol hitting coach Tommy Murphy as he departs today to help coach Ireland’s national team in an international tournament. … Cade Davis (George Washington) and Jayden Lobliner (Kansas State) had RBIs for Bristol. … Virginia Tech signee Carrington Aaron from Chatham High School was 2-for-2 with a walk for Danville. … The Otterbots remained a game behind the Burlington Sock Puppets for first place in the Appy League’s East Division. … The Appalachian League All-Star Game is Tuesday at Kingsport’s Hunter Wright Stadium. Pitcher Brandon Decker (Oakland University of Michigan), catcher/first baseman Dalton Bargo (Tennessee) and outfielder Jordan Austin (Indiana State) will represent the State Liners in the event. … Bristol returns home on Wednesday to host the Kingsport Axmen. The State Liners have just three Appalachian League games remaining at DeVault Stadium as they move into a new ballpark at Whitetop Creek in Bristol, Tennessee, in 2024.