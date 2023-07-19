The Bristol State Liners managed just three hits on Tuesday night, but they still managed to triumph.

A three-run seventh inning aided by Kingsport Axmen ineptitude and stellar relief pitching from the Lehigh University duo of Anthony Gonzalez and Shane O’Neill was among the highlights as the State Liners posted a 4-3 win at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Bristol (16-20) won for the second time in three contests following a six-game losing streak.

A RBI single by Jordan Austin (Indiana State), a bases-loaded walk by Dalton Bargo (Tennessee) and a run-scoring groundout from Nick Strong (Illinois State) highlighted that seventh-inning outburst against Kingsport reliever David Brian Ellison from Lincoln Memorial University.

Ellison (0-1, 10.13 ERA) failed to hold the lead after a strong outing by Axmen starting pitcher Caleb Anderson from Johnson County Community College.

Bristol’s relief pitching was lights out.

Gonzalez (3-1, 5.28 ERA) tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts, while O’Neill did not allow a run over the final two frames for his fourth save. O’Neill is tied for the Appy League lead in saves.

Bristol plays at Kingsport (17-20) again today at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, a groundbreaking ceremony for the State Liners’ new stadium will take place at 11 a.m. at Whitetop Creek Park at 100 Sportsway Drive in Bristol, Tennessee. The public is invited and several VIPs will be present.