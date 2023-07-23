BRISTOL, Va. – You never know who you’ll run into in the Appalachian League and Carrington Aaron of the Danville Otterbots saw a familiar foe standing 60-feet, 6-inches away on Saturday evening at DeVault Stadium.

Starting on the mound for the Bristol State Liners was Matthew Buchanan, who had pitched his Lebanon High School team to a 4-0 win over Aaron’s Chatham Cavaliers in the 2021 VHSL Class 2 state baseball semifinals.

“When they said he was pitching it kind of shocked me,” Aaron said. “I was thinking, ‘The last time I faced him he one-hit us in the state semifinals.’ It was pretty cool to face him again.”

Aaron and another Chatham graduate, Jacob Moore, were on the winning side of the renewed Commonwealth rivalry this time around in helping the Otterbots earn an 8-4 win over Buchanan-led Bristol.

Bristol (16-23) suffered its third straight defeat and the State Liners have lost 13 of the 17 games they’ve played since the calendar changed from June to July.

Meanwhile, Danville (23-18) pulled within a game of the Burlington Sock Puppets (24-17) for the top spot in the Appy League’s East Division.

After a sterling performance on Sunday against Greeneville, Buchanan couldn’t replicate that outing six days later.

The left-hander from the University of Virginia allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits in 3 1/3 innings with one walk, two hit batters and three strikeouts.

“That happens and it’s part of the game,” Buchanan said. “As a team we just have to look at the next game and see what we can do better.”

He yielded a go-ahead two-run single up the middle to Michael C. Moss (Seton Hall) in the third inning and then got chased in the fourth as his control escaped him.

The State Liners made two errors behind Buchanan (1-3, 7.71 ERA) as well and that certainly didn't help matters.

“The velocity felt great and the first couple of innings I felt pretty good,” Buchanan said. “We just made some team mistakes and right before I was pulled I was starting to walk guys and hit two guys. Sort of sloppy baseball.”

That has become common lately for the State Liners, who have committed a combined 10 errors during their three-game skid.

“Those middle innings we didn’t pitch extremely well and didn’t play good defense,” said Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg. “When you get behind like that it’s tough. The pitching staff early on just threw too many pitches, getting behind in the count and in long counts and that didn’t help us.”

Aaron helped Danville as reached base twice on errors and scored a run.

The Virginia Tech signee has a slash line of .278/.402/.299 with 11 stolen bases and 13 RBIs as the only high school senior selected to the Appy League All-Star Game, which will be played Tuesday night at Kingsport’s Hunter Wright Stadium.

“It’s been fun,” Aaron said. “I think it’s going to get me ready for college.”

Moore, who is bound for Radford University, was 2-for-4 with a RBI for the Otterbots.

“We’ve played our whole life together,” Aaron said.

Both had standout careers for Chatham. In fact, Aaron had the only hit against Buchanan in that aforementioned 2021 state semifinal showdown.

“I was pretty pleased [with how things went at Chatham],” Aaron said. “We never got a state championship courtesy of Matt and them, but we had some good runs. It was fun.”

Aaron and Moore chatted with Matthew Buchanan and Seth Buchanan following Saturday’s game. Seth Buchanan, Matthew’s younger brother, started at second base for the State Liners and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

Matthew Buchanan could possibly have another start on the bump this summer for Bristol.

“I definitely want another one,” Matthew Buchanan said. “We’ll see if we get that.”

NOTES: Bristol leadoff hitter and Appalachian League All-Star selection Jordan Austin (Indiana State) went 3-for-5 and scored two runs as he bumped his batting average to .304. … Daniel Contreras (Illinois State) made his debut for the State Liners on Saturday and started at catcher. He went 0-for-3 with two walks and a RBI. … Owen Austin (Spartanburg Methodist) and Sebastian Bentz (Siena) combined to pitch 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for Bristol. … Braison Bourne (Lamar Community College) allowed one run in five solid innings to get the win on the mound for Danville. … Attendance was 1,628. … Elsewhere in the Appy League on Saturday: Bluefield bested Burlington 17-12 in a 3-hour, 51-minute game that featured a combined 29 runs, 32 hits, 19 walks, 16 strikeouts and 11 pitchers used. Pulaski pitcher Mason Johns (Tennessee High) allowed one run on three hits in two innings out of the bullpen in his team’s 7-4 loss to Greeneville. … Neither Austin or Bristol’s Dalton Bargo (Tennessee) are scheduled to compete in the Appy League’s Home Run Derby on Monday night in Kingsport. … Bristol has just four Appalachian League games remaining at DeVault Stadium. The State Liners host Danville in a seven-inning game today at 6 p.m. as Harold Baez (1-1, 2.93 ERA) is scheduled to be the starting pitcher for the home team.