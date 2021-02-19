APPY LEAGUE: Lebanon ace pitcher, UVa signee Matthew Buchanan in player pool for inaugural season of amateur wood-bat league

How did Buchanan get hooked up with the Appalachian League?

“It all came about whenever my [future] head coach at UVa, Coach [Brian] O’Connor called me to let me know that they were considering putting me in a summer league,” Buchanan said. “The pitching coach, Drew Dickinson, called me up about a month ago saying that they were going to put me in the new Appy League this year.”

Buchanan fits the label of top prospect and has a career record of 17-0 with 11 shutouts at Lebanon. As a sophomore in 2019, the 6-foot-1 southpaw went 12-0 with a 0.48 ERA and struck out 144 batters in 64 innings of work, while compiling a .386 batting average at the plate.

While the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic canceled the 2020 VHSL season, Buchanan had a busy summer honing his craft with the Kansas City Royals scout team in events all over the country. Buchanan also pitched in some border battle events in North Carolina and the regional scouting series in Georgia.

With his polished mechanics and strong repertoire of pitches, there is a good chance Buchanan could be selected in July’s Major League Amateur Baseball Draft.