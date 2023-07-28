Jordan Austin has showcased his speed all season for the Bristol State Liners and on Thursday night he also proved he has some power.

Austin hit his first home run of the season – a no-doubt shot to right field in the ninth inning – to highlight a 9-3 Appalachian League win over the homestanding Kingsport Axmen.

Austin clobbered a 0-1 pitch from Kingsport’s Jeremiah Newman (Grambling State) as the leadoff man from Indiana State University finally went yard in what was his 124th at-bat of the summer.

Jayden Lobliner (Kansas State) and Thomas Gould (Santa Clara) added two hits apiece for Bristol with Gould driving in two runs.

Queens University signee Carson Magill (1-0, 2.84 ERA) from King’s Christian School in New Jersey spun 3 2/3 innings of one-run ball to notch the win on the mound.

Shane O’Neill (Lehigh) got the final four outs to notch is league-leading sixth save.

The State Liners went 4-4 against Kingsport (21-22) this season.

Bristol (18-24) plays at first-place Johnson City (32-9) tonight and Saturday night. The State Liners close the season with home games on Sunday and Monday against the Greeneville Flyboys.