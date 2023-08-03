The Johnson City Doughboys capped a dominant Lsummer with an Appalachian League title.

Former Daniel Boone High School star Colby Backus of the University of Tennessee had three hits as JC collected a 4-1 win over the Burlington Sock Puppets on Wednesday night in the Appy League championship game at Cardinal Park.

Johnson City finished 35-10 in the regular season and never trailed in the winner-take-all finale.

Justin Guiliano (Canisius) and Hayden Cooper (Southern Illinois-Edwardsville) combined to toss a six-hitter with 14 strikeouts.

Backus had two doubles and scored a run, while the Doughboys got three hits from Caleb Berry (Milligan) as well.

Luke Leto (Kansas) led Burlington with two hits. The Sock Puppets went 29-19 during the regular season in winning the East Division crown.

It was the third straight year a West Division team that is owned by Boyd Sports, LLC won Appalachian League gold.

The Greeneville Flyboys (2022) and Kingsport Axmen (2023) had previously won since the Appy League transformed from a professional rookie league to a collegiate wood-bat circuit.

The Johnson City Cardinals won it all in 2019.