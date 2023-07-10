BRISTOL, Va. – Sunday evening’s Appalachian League game at DeVault Stadium was more like a Son’s Day showdown.

Joe Kinneberg (eldest child of Bristol State Liners skipper Bill Kinneberg) homered, but it was Joel Piñeiro (the kid of the former MLB pitcher of the same name) who was on the winning side as he helped the Johnson City Doughboys collect an 8-2 triumph over the Bristolians.

The State Liners (14-15) have lost four of their last five games and now trail JC (20-8) by 6 ½ games for the top spot in the Appy League’s West Division.

Piñeiro prolonged Bristol’s slump as he allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, while walking two and striking out five in lowering his ERA from 8.40 to 7.11.

“That was definitely one of my best outings of the summer,” Piñeiro said. “All the shapes of the pitches were really good; I was able to command the offspeed and really dial in the fastball.”

The only blemishes for Piñeiro occurred in the second frame as Joe Kinneberg led off the bottom of the inning by smashing a solo home run to right field on a 3-1 pitch.

It was the first home run of the summer for Kinneberg and the first time he had gone yard since he connected for two bombs on April 16 while playing for Newman University of Wichita, Kansas, in a game against Missouri Southern State.

“I’ve been working on staying inside the ball a little bit,” Kinneberg said. “I got a pitch I could really hit and hit it the other way.”

Did he know it was gone?

“You never now,” Kinneberg said. “The fences are tall here, so you have to hustle a little bit.”

Trey Oblas (Grayson College) immediately followed Kinneberg's blast by tagging a double.

“I executed good pitches,” Piñeiro said. “They just put good swings on it.”

Oblas later scored on a sacrifice fly from Jordan Austin (Indiana State), but those would be the only runs the State Liners put on the board.

Bristol left 11 runners on base and went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Sunday's game was similar to Bristol's 10-2 setback to Johnson City the night before.

“Not enjoying the way we are playing the game right now,” Bristol skipper Bill Kinneberg said. “We’re getting people on base, but we have to get that key hit. That’s number one and then we have to make a key pitch when we have the opportunity to get an out. We gave up a lot of two-strike hits and that hurt.”

Piñeiro gave way on the mound in the fifth inning to West Virginia University’s Cole Fehrman (1-0, 1.88 ERA), who wiggled out of several jams to earn the win.

Piñeiro was 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA in four starts this past spring at Florida International University in Miami.

He shares the same name as his old man, who pitched in the big leagues for the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim from 2000-2011.

“A lot of influence,” the younger Joel Piñeiro said of his father. “We talk a lot. Everything’s more approach now and the mental side of the game more than anything.”

Joe Kinneberg is enjoying playing for his dad this summer and he is hitting .313 for the State Liners after going 3-for-4 on Sunday.

He has hit his way out of a recent slump. What has been the secret?

“Just getting in the cage and knowing you are good player – seeing pitches and not chasing anything,” Joe Kinneberg said. “Sitting back and waiting for your pitch. I probably swung and missed about 15 or 16 breaking balls [during one stretch], so I figured out to lay off those a little bit.”

NOTES: Thomas Gould (Santa Clara) went 1-for-3 with a walk in his debut for the Bristol State Liners. … Lebanon High School graduate Seth Buchanan (Virginia Military Institute) was 0-for-1 and was hit by a pitch after taking over at shortstop for Easton Rulli (Utah) in the third inning. His batting average is currently .188. … Logan Sutter (Purdue) and Jonathan Xuereb (Appalachian State) each had three hits for JC. Xuereb also made several nice plays at shortstop. … Walters State Community College’s Jonathon Stevens (1-2, 11.25 ERA) was the losing pitcher for Bristol after yielding four runs on five hits in four innings with six strikeouts and four walks. … Louisiana State University’s Ty Floyd, who pitched for the Bristol State Liners in 2021, was selected 38th overall by the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday as the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft began. … Right-hander Avery Mabe (George Wythe) pitched well on Sunday for the Pulaski River Turtles as he allowed just one run over five innings against Bluefield. The right-hander struck out four and walked one in a no-decision. … Bristol plays at Elizabethton (14-14) today at 7 p.m. The State Liners host the River Riders in a doubleheader on Tuesday.