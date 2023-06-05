BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol catcher Nick Strong has some strong feelings that the new edition of the State Liners will be better than last summer’s squad.

“From the first two days of getting after it [in workouts] I can tell that we have a good group of guys that will bring winning back to Bristol,” Strong said.

It would be hard to be much worse than 2022, right?

Bristol finished an Appalachian League-worst 14-39, had a team ERA of 8.00 and 70 different players suited up for the club as a revolving door should have been installed at the entrance of DeVault Stadium.

Bristol didn’t just get beat last year, the State Liners routinely got beaten badly as scores such as 16-4, 17-5, 22-2, 21-1 and 16-0 were prevalent.

A completely new coaching staff helmed by skipper Bill Kinneberg (the former head coach at the University of Utah) and a promising roster comprised of mainly NCAA Division I talent are among the reasons Strong is optimistic entering tonight’s season-opener on the road against the Princeton WhistlePigs.

A catcher from Illinois State University, Strong appeared in 11 games for the State Liners last season and hit .244 with four RBIs.

“I think it helps to already have spent part of a summer in Bristol,” Strong said. “This is a special community that deserves to see winning baseball this summer.”

Outfielder Blake Wood (Florida State College of Jacksonville) and 2022 Appalachian League All-Star pitcher Brandon Decker (Oakland University of Michigan) join Strong as returnees.

“I remember all the awesome and new people I met from last summer,” Strong said. “It was really cool that we made great friendships and even keep in contact to this day with some of those guys.”

See, last season wasn’t all bad.

“We had a big win at Pulaski in July,” Strong said. “There was a lot of people who contributed to the win. It’s always nice to take a game in someone else’s yard.”

Bristol attempts to do that tonight and 21-year-old right-hander Jack Clemente from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, will be the starting pitcher for the State Liners.

Clemente began his collegiate career at LaSalle, but the university disbanded its program following the 2021 season due to financial reasons.

“We still had a pretty good run and had 32 wins,” he said.

Clemente spent the 2022 season at Florida International and is currently in the transfer portal.

“I’m very, very excited to play for the State Liners,” Clemente said. “I’m going to try to compete and learn how to win and have a great time. As a pitcher I love to compete and I like to blow it by people.”

With DI experience and having played summer-league ball before, Clemente hopes to be part of a turnaround in Bristol this summer.

“I’ve heard lots of stories about the Appalachian League,” he said. “I’m excited about it.”

Bristol held its “Meet the State Liners” event on Monday evening. This could possibly be the final season of Appy League baseball at DeVault Stadium as a proposed new stadium in Bristol, Tennessee, is in the works.

The State Liners play at Princeton today and Wednesday with the home opener scheduled for Thursday against the Kingsport Axmen.