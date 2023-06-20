BRISTOL, Va. – As the Bristol State Liners were in the midst of a 15-2 Appalachian League loss to the Greeneville Flyboys on Tuesday night, several folks at DeVault Stadium were preoccupied with what was transpiring at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Bill Kinneberg has experienced both worlds.

The current manager of the State Liners pitched for the University of Arizona Wildcats in the 1979 CWS and was an assistant coach at Arizona State when the Sun Devils reached Omaha in 1993 and 1994.

“It’s the pinnacle of college baseball,” Kinneberg said. “It was back then and still is.”

Arizona lost two if its three games in the College World Series during Kinneberg’s final season as a player and he didn’t pitch particularly well in losses to Arkansas and Cal State-Fullerton.

“I didn’t do very well, but it was a thrill to be there,” Kinneberg said. “Arizona actually won it the next year, so that was a stepping stone for them. You kind of feel like you had a little piece of it.”

Kinneberg’s teammates with the ’79 Wildcats included current Cleveland Guardians skipper Terry Francona, former MLB skipper Brad Mills, longtime big-league pitcher Craig Lefferts and a fellow Appy League manager – Pulaski River Turtles pilot Clark Crist – among others.

“So many guys on that team made a living in the baseball world,” Kinneberg said. “Whether playing, coaching or scouting.”

Kinneberg followed the same path and won 625 games as a NCAA Division I head coach at three different schools, most notably the University of Utah.

How important was Arizona coach Jerry Kindall in his development?

“He’s my hero and was my biggest mentor,” Kinneberg said. “He died a couple of years ago, but he is the reason we’re all who we are today. He was a tremendous man and taught us so much about baseball and so much about life. He’s the epitome of what you want your son to play for.”

Kinneberg was on Jim Brock’s staff at Arizona State when the Sun Devils went to the CWS in consecutive years. The ’94 team lost in the semifinals to eventual champ Oklahoma.

“It’s much harder when you are coaching,” Kinneberg said. “It’s a lot more stressful and you aren’t worried about enjoying Omaha, you’re really trying to win some ballgames. It’s still a thrill to be there as a player or a coach. The atmosphere was really great each game in old Rosenblatt Stadium.”

The memorable plays on Tuesday night in the aforementioned Appy League blowout at DeVault Stadium were produced by Nick Barone (West Virginia University), Aidan Hill (Virginia Commonwealth) and a pair of Greeneville pitchers as the Flyboys flattened the State Liners.

Barone went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and fell a home run short of the cycle.

“Couldn’t come up with it, but I’ll take four hits. Four hits is four hits,” Barone said. “Probably the best night I’ve had this summer.”

Hill went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, while Joel Dragoo (Presbyterian) hit a grand slam

“I mean our whole lineup top to bottom was seeing it well,” Barone said. “Not just me.”

Oh yeah, Landon Willeman and Connar Penrod – teammates at Bowling Green State University – combined to pitch a four-hitter.

“When pitchers throw strikes,” Barone said. “That’s the results you get.”

NOTES: Trey Oblas (Grayson Junior College) had three of Bristol’s four hits and connected for a solo home run in the fourth inning. He raised his batting average to .351. …Former MLB pitcher Dennis Cook is in his first season as Greeneville’s manager … Ray Berry was among those in attendance. The King University hurler who attended Chilhowie High School pitched for the State Liners during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. … Bristol (7-6) hosts Greeneville (6-7) again today at 7 p.m.