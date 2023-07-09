BRISTOL, Va. – Starting pitcher Matthew Buchanan of the Bristol State Liners had a rough go of it on Saturday night, but such has been the case for many hurlers who have had to face the Appalachian League’s best team this summer.

The first-place Johnson City Doughboys connected for two home runs among their 13 hits, received a good performance at the plate from Virginia native Jack Pokorak and pinned the loss on Buchanan in pounding their way to a 10-2 win over Bristol at DeVault Stadium.

Johnson City (19-8) sent nine men to the plate and scored thrice against Buchanan in the top of the second inning to seize control.

The left-hander’s final line in his third start of the season for the State Liners: 3 1/3 innings pitched, seven hits, seven runs (six earned), three walks, four strikeouts.

“I just didn’t have it today,” Buchanan said. “I’m just gonna forget this one and work on the things I can work on.”

After needing just eight pitches to breeze through the first inning, things went awry for Buchanan beginning in the second inning.

“Control issues,” Buchanan said. “The first inning was good and then I got back out there in the second and just couldn’t find it again.”

Logan Sutter (Purdue) led off the second inning with a solo home run on a 1-2 pitch that cleared the fence in right field.

“I didn’t think that home run was going to go out,” Buchanan said. “It just kept carrying.”

Buchanan (0-2, 12.54 ERA) also hit three batters with pitches.

“Walks and hitting guys isn’t going to cut it,” the Lebanon High School graduate and rising junior at the University of Virginia said.

Especially against a squad like Johnson City, which owns a league-best team slugging percentage of .396.

“[Buchanan’s] fastball was up in the zone and he got in trouble with that a couple of times,” said Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg.

Pokorak singled in the second inning and collected a third-inning RBI single against Buchanan in a battle between Virginia natives. Pokorak just completed his freshman season at High Point University after previously starring at Forest Park High School in the Washington, D.C. suburbs of Northern Virginia.

He drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning against Bristol reliever Anthony Gonzalez (Lehigh) and had a single against Sadier Vicioso (Stony Brook) in the sixth as his 3-for-4 performance raised his batting average from .205 to .250.

“I was struggling a little bit,” Pokorak said. “I felt like I’ve been seeing the ball well and finally put some barrels to the ball. It was fun. It’s good to win.”

He’s gotten used to celebrating triumphs this summer with JC. Caleb Berry (Milligan University) had three hits for the winners as well, while Andrew Neil (New Mexico) homered too.

“Besides the fact my teammates are all really good at baseball, we just all get along so well and I’ve never been a part of a team that gets along like this,” Pokorak said. “It just comes natural and it only helps our performance.”

Every Johnson City starter had reached base at least once by the time there was one out in the top of the fifth inning.

“They took great swings the first six innings of the ballgame,” Kinneberg said. “There were no lazy flyballs to the outfield and that’s an indication of good swings. They were on pitches, had a good approach and yeah, they have a good lineup.”

The pitching isn’t too bad either.

While the starter from Southwest Virginia struggled on the mound for the State Liners, a reliever from Northeast Tennessee did well for the Doughboys.

Gage Peterson, a recent David Crockett High School graduate bound for Walters State Community College, was solid after taking over for winning pitcher Trevor Hanselman (2-0, 6.98 ERA), who is headed to Florida A&M after previously competing for East Tennessee State.

Peterson worked two scoreless innings, allowing two hits, walking two and registering two strikeouts.

“He did his job and was awesome,” Pokorak said. “I couldn’t ask for more out of him.”

Bristol (14-14) fell 5 ½ games behind Johnson City for the top spot in the Appy League’s West Division and five of the team’s 21 remaining games are against the Doughboys.

As for Buchanan, he will try to find success in his next outing.

“There are some things I will take away from [Saturday's start],” Buchanan said. “My curveballs were pretty nice today and about the only pitch I had for a strike. My pitches are there, it’s just putting them where I want to is the struggle right now, but we’ll figure it out.”

NOTES: Seth Buchanan, Matthew Buchanan’s little brother and a Virginia Military Institute signee, went 1-for-4 with a RBI single for the State Liners. Jake Cooper (Penn State) drove in the team’s other run. … Tariq Freeny (Cisco College) had two hits for Bristol in the loss. … Nick Arias (Grand Canyon) has seen his time with Bristol come to an end. He hit .170 with eight RBIs in 18 games. … Thomas Gould is an addition to Bristol’s roster. He has a .268 batting average over 30 games the past two seasons at Santa Clara University. … Attendance for Saturday’s contest was 2,339. … Bristol hosts Johnson City today at 6 p.m., weather permitting. Walters State Community College’s Jonathon Stevens (1-1, 12.00 ERA) is scheduled to be the starting pitcher for the State Liners.