The final Appalachian League game at DeVault Stadium will be held Monday at 7 p.m. as the Bristol State Liners host the Greeneville Flyboys.

Saturday’s penultimate contest with Greeneville was canceled due to rain.

DeVault Stadium has hosted Appy League games since 1969 as the teams the venue has housed have been known as the Tigers, White Sox, Pirates and State Liners throughout the years.

The State Liners will play in a new stadium at Whitetop Creek Park on the Tennessee side of town in 2024.