BRISTOL, Va. – When folks ask Eben Hansen one day what he did in the months between receiving his high school diploma and the first day of college, he can retort that he was a history-maker and regale them with scores of cool stories from a significant summer.

It was Hansen who played a starring role on May 26 in helping Union County High School of Maynardville, Tennessee, clinch the first TSSAA state baseball championship in program history.

It was the 18-year-old Hansen – the youngest player on Bristol’s roster and soon-to-be freshman at King University – who got the assignment as the starting pitcher for the State Liners on Monday night in what was the last Appalachian League game at DeVault Stadium.

“It didn’t last long,” Hansen said. “But it was good while it lasted.”

The highly-anticipated conclusion turned out not to be an official game at all as Bristol’s Appy League clash with the Greeneville Flyboys was canceled in the top of the second inning due to soggy field conditions that were deemed unsafe.

Fourteen minutes and eight batters into the contest, home-plate umpire Sam Harris – after conferring with fellow ump Jesus Morel and the coaching staffs of both teams – shook hands with State Liners catcher Dalton Bargo and then motioned to the press box that the game was over.

Public address announcer Dave Rudd broke the news to the fans, many of whom bolted for the exits, while others lingered in their seats. The next State Liners home game in 2024 will occur at the franchise’s new stadium being built across the state line at Bristol, Tennessee’s Whitetop Creek Park.

Greeneville manager Dennis Cook and hitting coach Mickey Tettleton, both former MLB stars, raised concerns prior to the game about a field that had been drenched during a late-afternoon thunderstorm and did so again after a couple of Greeneville baserunners slipped rounding first base.

“It’s too bad the game ended like it did,” said Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg. “But we didn’t want to get anybody hurt.”

Spectators still got to hang around the ballpark for a while as the start of the game was delayed by 78 minutes with the grounds crew of JW Watson, Caden Musick, Luke Hicks, Logan Tudor and Caleb Cross diligently and determinedly attempting to make the infield playable and emptied several bags of drying agents on the worst spots.

“Those kids worked their tails off to get the field ready,” Kinneberg said.

While the game was in delay, longtime scoreboard operator Brad Carter threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Dalton Bargo (Tennessee) received a plaque for being selected Bristol’s team MVP for the 2023 season and Cade Davis (George Washington) was honored for having the most community service hours among State Liners players.

They could have given that award to Bargo a month ago as he played well all season in compiling a .357 batting average and .446 on-base percentage.

“It was an awesome summer,” Bargo said. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I had so much fun and it was a great experience. It’s definitely something I will take with me for the rest of my career.”

What did he gain from his time in the Appy League besides a new piece of hardware?

“Just the grind aspect of it,” Bargo said. “Playing six days a week, keeping the body healthy and learning how to come back every day with a good attitude and play the game I love.”

Bargo was behind the plate at 8:18 p.m. Monday in catching Hansen's first pitch – an inside offering to Aden Hill (Virginia Commonwealth University) that was a ball – and he flew out to end the bottom of the first inning against Greeneville pitcher Ryan Smith, a Science Hill High School alum.

After Joel Dragoo (Presbyterian) and Gavyn Boyle (Niagara County Community College) of the Flyboys hit back-to-back singles in the top of the second inning, the game was called.

Bristol’s players were in no hurry to leave the field and many of them posed for photographs and exchanged hugs and handshakes well after the verdict was rendered.

Among them was pitcher Matthew Buchanan and infielder Seth Buchanan, the sibling stars from Lebanon, Virginia, who will go their separate ways once again in a couple of days – Matthew back to the University of Virginia and Seth to start his college career at Virginia Military Institute – after spending the summer as teammates.

Matthew Buchanan pitched several memorable games at DeVault.

“This place has pretty much been around my entire childhood and my baseball career,” Buchanan said. “I can look back on this place with all the good times I've had here. This summer being with [Seth]; a lot of good memories.”

Is it among his favorite places to pitch?

“It definitely was,” Buchanan said. “Especially back in high school against Virginia High. It was always a rivalry with them and intense. It seems we always played a better game when we played here. It’s a great place.”

Eric Erato has plenty of fond memories as well.

The Wisconsin native who is a standout at Northern Illinois University was the 2022 State Liners team MVP and returned for a second tour of duty with the team this summer.

“I’m sad to see it go,” Erato said. “I spent two summers here; two great summers. I think [board members] Mahlon [Luttrell], Mark [Young], Chris [Benton], Craig [Adams], Savannah [Adams] and everyone for the opportunity. At the same time, it’s closing the book on one thing and opening up something brand new. It’s an exciting new chapter for Bristol when they get this new field. It looks beautiful in the pictures. Hopefully, I can stop by and see it sometime.”

Mark Young has volunteered his time in several capacities with Bristol’s franchise since 2006 and is perhaps the hardest-working dude in the ballpark each summer.

He knows every inch of the ballpark at 1501 Euclid Avenue.

“It is bittersweet,” Young said. “This is all that I know and it’s a nice atmosphere. It’s just baseball standards have moved faster than we could keep up with. I’m excited to see [the new stadium] and it is exciting anytime you move into a new place and everything’s brand new, but [DeVault Stadium] is familiar and familiar is always comfortable.”

The new stadium will feature an artificial turf playing surface.

“One thing for sure is we won't have to endure what we did this afternoon with the rain, tarp and mud,” said Bristol president/general manager Mahlon Luttrell. “But that’s part of baseball and I hated to see the season end this way.”

DeVault Stadium began hosting Appalachian League games in 1969 and the obituary has been written on a five-plus decade run of place (also known as Randolph Field and Boyce Cox Field) that was key in the journeys of baseball luminaries like Mark Fidrych, Alan Trammell, Jim Leyland, Lou Whitaker, Lance Parrish and the hundreds of others who took the field wearing the uniforms representing the Tigers, White Sox, Pirates and State Liners.

For the loyal fans who sat in their lawn chairs on the hill, it was the perfect vantage point to watch youngsters – many they had never heard of before or never heard about again – play on summer evenings.

“We’ve seen a lot of kids grow up here and become adults and bring their kids back for games,” Luttrell said. “A lot of memories.”

The final ledger will show the State Liners finished the 2023 season with an 18-26 record.

The last official game at DeVault Stadium will have occurred July 26 in an 11-4 loss to the Kingsport Axmen and in case you were wondering, Eben Hansen pitched two scoreless innings of relief in that one.

For Bristol skipper Bill Kinneberg, the statistics don’t matter as much as the moments he got to experience at the stadium a decade apart.

He was the pitching coach for the Bristol White Sox in 2003 and 2004 when his son, Joe, was just a toddler. He’d arrive at the stadium early each day and toss a ball to his eldest child who took hacks with a giant plastic bat.

Now 66-years-old and retired from coaching after a successful tenure leading the University of Utah, he piloted the State Liners this summer and many times from his seat outside the home dugout he’d peer out at DeVault Stadium’s infield and smile when catching a glimpse of the kid manning third base on most nights for the club.

Who was it?

Joe Kinneberg in what was a full-circle moment.

That’s why for Bill Kinneberg – and many of the people sitting in the bleachers on Monday and for the previous five decades – Appalachian League baseball won’t be the same without DeVault Stadium. Even with all its flaws and lack of modern amenities.

Baseball facilities come and go (R.I.P Tenneva Field and Shaw Stadium in Bristol) and tenants of venerable venues sometimes seek upgrades elsewhere, but history and recollections make these diamonds last forever too.

“I know that they need a stadium,” Bill Kinneberg said. “I know that and it will be great, but this is a cool place here. … It’s unique, it’s different and it’s old-time baseball. For me it will always hold great memories.”