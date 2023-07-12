BRISTOL, Va. – Eric Erato is in his second summer playing baseball in the Appalachian League, but on Tuesday night he finally got to partake in his first home run trot while wearing a Bristol State Liners uniform.

Erato connected for a two-run blast in the second game of a doubleheader against the Elizabethton River Riders at DeVault Stadium, but his long-awaited yard work wasn’t enough as Bristol was swept in the twinbill by scores of 5-1 and 7-6.

Bristol (14-18) has lost five straight and the hopes of a West Division title have vanished as first-place Johnson City (22-8) leads the State Liners by nine games in the standings with just 16 contests remaining on the docket for the Bristolians.

To make matters worse, a scary incident occurred between the first and second inning of the nightcap when Bristol infielder Joe Cardinale – who was not in the lineup – was allegedly struck with an errant throw near the dugout area.

Emergency personnel tended to Cardinale during a 20-minute delay as Bristol’s players huddled together near third base. The player gave a thumbs up gesture to the crowd as he exited the dugout on a stretcher and was loaded into an ambulance and transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Cardinale, who played this past season at the University of Utah, was discharged from the hospital late Tuesday night after undergoing tests and an examination according to team officials.

“He’s going to be OK,” said Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg. “I’m just glad he’s all right.”

Not much went right for the State Liners in their two latest setbacks, but Erato at least provided a highlight as he connected on a 1-0 pitch from Will Bolinger (Johnson County Community College of Kansas) in the bottom of the first inning and deposited it on Division Street that runs beyond the right-field fence.

“He caught that one pretty good,” Kinneberg said. “A really good swing and got it right up in the jet stream and it went.”

It only took the slugger from Northern Illinois University 230 plate appearances and 58 games over two seasons with the State Liners to get on the board.

It was worth the wait as his father, Victor, was among those in attendance.

“Finally got one, yeah,” Erato said. “I’ve been working on some things in the cage, because I’ve been struggling. I talked to my dad a little bit and he calmed me down and I just got back to staying simple and easy.”

Erato also just recovered from a bout of food poisoning which prevented him from traveling to Elizabethton for Monday’s game and kept him out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

“I’m just tired,” Erato said. “Other than that I feel all right.”

A homer would boost anybody’s spirits.

Erato’s previous longball occurred on May 7, 2022, when he connected for a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning of NIU’s 12-8 win over Eastern Michigan.

While he’s not known as a power hitter, the guy knows how to swing the bat.

“I don’t have an issue with not leaving the yard every game or every couple of games,” Erato said. “My style of play I feel like I can just put the ball in play and see what happens. Home runs are happy accidents.”

Leadoff hitter Skylar King of the River Riders (17-14) had two such accidents in the opener after nearly not getting to play.

Elizabethton manager Jeremy Owens initially turned in the wrong lineup card, which had Peyton Basler leading off and King on the bench.

“I almost got scratched,” King said.

Instead, he homered on the third pitch of the game from starting pitcher Holden Phelps (Pittsburgh) of the State Liners.

The rising sophomore at West Virginia University also clobbered a two-run homer in the seventh inning off Bristol reliever Kyle Demi, who also attends Pittsburgh.

This WVU player got the best of the Pitt products in this Appy League version of the Backyard Brawl.

In total, King scored three of Elizabethton’s five runs in the first game.

“Well, I’m going to be honest, the first at-bat I blacked out on a fastball, hit it and looked up and it was going out,” King said.

The left-handed swinging King noticed the inviting 310-foot porch in right field.

“As an outfielder I always look at the fence to see how deep it is,” King said. “I’m just trying to have fun and that’s what summer ball is all about.”

It’s been a miserable experience for Bristol recently.

The State Liners left 11 runners on base in the first game, while the second game featured four errors and eight runners stranded by the home team.

“We’re just not clicking on all cylinders right now,” Kinneberg said. “We’ve got some guys out, some injuries, but put that aside and we’re not playing good enough defense, not pitching well enough and not getting timely hits. If you don’t play the game right, it bites you.”

Bristol has committed 13 errors and left 50 men on base over the course of its last five games.

To add to the pain Tuesday’s doubleheader concluded just before 11 p.m. when Bristol’s Tariq Freeny – the potential winning run – was thrown out at the plate as Elizabethton right fielder Matty Wright unfurled a perfect throw to catcher Keaton Cottam after Jake Cooper of the State Liners had singled to right field.

It was quite a night at the ballpark.

“There are things that happen in this league that I have never seen before and they continue to happen,” Kinneberg said.

NOTES: Jake Books (Coastal Carolina) had a RBI groundout to plate Jake Cooper (Penn State) for Bristol’s only run in the first game. Jordan Austin (Indiana State) and Tariq Freeny (Cisco College) each had two hits in the nightcap for the State Liners. … The winning pitchers for Elizabethton were Andres De Leon (Rogers State) and Gabe Barrett (San Francisco). … Bristol finished 1-5 against Elizabethton this season. … Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays won the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday in Seattle, becoming the fourth ex-Appy League standout to win the event as he played for the Bluefield Blue Jays in 2016. The other Appy League alums to win the derby: Darryl Strawberry of the New York Mets in 1986, Baltimore’s Cal Ripken Jr. in 1991 and Justin Morneau of the Minnesota Twins in 2008. … Bristol is off today, returning to the field on Thursday to host the Johnson City Doughboys at 7 p.m.