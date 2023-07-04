The Bristol State Liners have reached the halfway point of their 2023 season and they are looking more like contenders instead of pretenders.

The Bristolians sent 13 men to the plate in the top of the third inning and eight of them scored to highlight a 9-4 win over the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Monday night at Bowen Field.

Joe Cardinale began that big inning with a single and it was one of two hits he had during the frame as he finished 3-for-4 on the night. A RBI triple from Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) and a RBI single off the bat of Lebanon High School graduate Seth Buchanan (Virginia Military Institute) were also among the many highlights during that offensive outburst.

Jake Cooper and Trey Oblas finished the night with two hits apiece, while Harold Baez (1-1, 3.52 ERA) pitched six innings of one-run ball in what was his second straight sterling start.

Bristol (13-11) has won four of its last five games and trails West Division leader Johnson City (16-7) by just 3 ½ games in the standings.

Monday’s contest included a 16-minute delay due to a power outage.

Bluefield (11-11) got a home run from Iowa’s Blake Guerin and three hits from Sienna’s Danny Barbero.

The two teams meet again today at Bristol’s DeVault Stadium. First pitch for the matinee is 3 p.m.