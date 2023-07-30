The Bristol State Liners pushed the Appalachian League’s top squad to the limit on Saturday night, but the Johnson City Doughboys still got it done.

JC defeated visiting Bristol via the Appy League’s tiebreaker rule in a marathon contest that didn’t end until 11:36 p.m. after the teams battled to a 10-10 deadlock after nine innings in what was the final road game of the 2023 season for the State Liners.

The start of the contest was delayed more than an hour due to rain.

Bristol (18-26) bolted to an 8-2 lead after three innings, only to fall behind 10-9 and then rally to tie the game and force the tiebreaker.

Johnson City (34-9) elected to go on defense with Christian Toledo on the bump. Keanu Jacobs-Guishard (Grambling) of the State Liners began the extra inning on first base as is the rule.

The scoring opportunity was brief for Bristol as Thomas Gould (Santa Clara) grounded into a double play and Seth Buchanan (Lebanon High School/Virginia Military Institute) struck out.

Johnson City has won 20 of the 22 games it has played at home this summer. Bristol finished 0-5 against the Doughboys and the State Liners are 1-1 in tiebreaker games.

Bristol’s Dalton Bargo (Tennessee) hit his first Appy League home run with a two-run shot in the first inning. He finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs as he boosted his batting average to .357.

Jordan Austin (Indiana State) added three hits and scored three runs, while Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) and Buchanan supplied two hits apiece.

Bristol hosts the Greeneville Flyboys (21-22) today at 6 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m. in what will be the final two Appy League games ever played at DeVault Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Burlington Sock Puppets clinched the East Division title on Saturday with a win over Elizabethton.