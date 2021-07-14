APPY LEAGUE: Cort Maynard's baseball odyssey has brought him to Bristol and he's been a smashing success for the State Liners

Cort Maynard is a baseball vagabond of sorts, drifting from town to town with bat and glove in tow as he endears himself to members of each new community he enters with the skillful way he uses those tools of his trade.

The 21-year-old third baseman has been a catalyst for the Bristol State Liners this season and deserves strong consideration for a spot in the Appalachian League All-Star Game that will be held in 12 days at Pulaski’s Calfee Park.

That Maynard has made a name for himself in the Appy League’s inaugural summer as a collegiate wood bat league is fitting as he played a key role during a farewell tour of sorts in the spring.

An event that changed the trajectory of Maynard’s baseball career and put him on a new path took place on Feb. 11 at North Carolina Central University.

“They had a meeting in the auditorium where our basketball team plays,” Maynard said. “We received a message from our coach [Jim Koerner] saying that we all needed to be there no matter if we had class or treatment or whatever else, so we knew it was something serious.