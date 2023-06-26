BRISTOL, Va. – Seth Buchanan was the middle man in turning a first-inning double play and flawlessly fielded a groundball a couple of innings later.

Those routine defensive plays held a little extra significance for the Bristol State Liners second baseman on Sunday evening considering his older brother, Matthew Buchanan, was pitching when they occurred.

“I was a little worried,” Seth Buchanan said. “I didn’t want to miss those and then have to deal with him after the game. … I thought [Matthew Buchanan] did really good today and I was proud of him.”

Matthew Buchanan pitched three scoreless innings and his younger brother went 0-for-2 with a walk in Bristol’s 5-2 Appalachian League win over the Kingsport Axmen at DeVault Stadium.

Sunday’s memorable contest marked almost two years to the date – June 26, 2021 – when Matthew and Seth last shared the field as teammates.

They were both stars at Lebanon High School then and helped the Pioneers cap an unbeaten season with a 10-1 triumph over Poquoson in the VHSL Class 2 state finals as Matthew was the winning pitcher and Seth manned third base.

There they were again on Sunday celebrating another victory as teammates.

“I never thought it’d happen again,” Matthew Buchanan said. “We played travel ball growing up and then high school. We’ve got another chance to do it again, so why not? … Being here playing with Seth is another dream come true. I’ll take it.”

Matthew Buchanan certainly took advantage of the opportunity on Sunday in getting the start for a summer-league franchise he also pitched for in 2021.

The left-hander from the University of Virginia hadn’t pitched in a game since facing five Virginia Commonwealth batters on April 18.

He allowed a single to Mike Mancini (James Madison) and walked Logen Sutton (East Tennessee State) with one out in the top of the first inning and that prompted a mound visit from Ted Power, Bristol’s pitching coach and a MLB pitcher from 1981-1993.

“I took me a little while to settle in,” Matthew Buchanan said. “Once I did, it was good.”

After the pow-wow with Power, Buchanan got Deniel Ortiz (Walters State Community College) to hit into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play that was orchestrated by shortstop Nick Arias (Grand Canyon University), second baseman Seth Buchanan and first baseman Aries Gardner from Grambling.

Kingsport (7-11) didn’t get another baserunner against Bristol’s starter.

“After that, he got settled in,” Seth Buchanan said. “The second and third innings he had a swagger about him and did a great job.”

Matthew Buchanan retired the final seven batters he faced. Tennessee Wesleyan signee Corbin Shaw (Walters State Community College), Ryan Miller (University of Tennessee), Mayes White III (Alabama-Birmingham) and Andrew Citron (Georgetown) were his strikeout victims.

His curveball was sharp and he was able to command his fastball.

Of the 37 pitches he threw, 23 of them went for strikes.

“He’s as good as they come in this league and one of the best pitchers I’ve caught so far,” said Bristol catcher Dalton Bargo from the University of Missouri. “There’s nothing else to it; he shoved and did his job.”

After a 12-0 loss to Kingsport the night before, Buchanan and the State Liners (9-8) set the tone from the start in gaining some revenge.

“Last night we were so bad in every phase of the game,” said Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg. “For those guys to bounce back and [Buchanan] giving us three good innings, that was the biggest thing for me.”

What impressed him most about the southpaw from Southwest Virginia?

“He’s got a sneaky fastball and a really good breaking ball,” Kinneberg said. “He’ll help us all summer. For the first time out there in a couple of months he threw strikes.”

It’s been a family affair for the State Liners.

Kinneberg’s son is Bristol third baseman Joe Kinneberg.

There are now siblings in the clubhouse.

“I’ll try to make sure both of them are on the field together every time,” Kinneberg said about the Buchanan brothers.

Matthew Buchanan appeared in five games for Virginia during the 2023 season as the Cavaliers reached the College World Series.

What does he want most with the State Liners?

“A lot of innings,” he said. “Just get as many innings as I can and get ready to compete for UVa again.”

The younger brother is headed to Virginia Military Institute (VMI) in the fall and will enjoy spending the rest of the summer with Matthew before they go their separate ways in August.

“It’s awesome and it’s not something that a lot of people get to do” Seth Buchanan said. “I’m going to try to really embrace it and just have fun with it this summer.”

NOTES: Tariq Freeny (Cisco College) homered for Bristol, while Jordan Austin (Indiana State) and Dalton Bargo (Missouri) each supplied two hits in the win. Anthony Gonzalez (Lehigh) was the winning pitcher, while Brandon Decker (Oakland University of Michigan) nailed down his league-leading third save. … Former Lebanon High School baseball coach Doc Adams and Appalachian League president Dan Moushon were among the 810 folks in attendance. … Ryan Miller homered for Kingsport. The catcher appeared in 12 games this past season for the Tennessee Volunteers. … While it’s rare that two brothers are on the same Appalachian League team it has occurred in the past. John and Jerry Narron were teammates with the Johnson City Yankees in 1974 and Adrian and Danny Casteen played together with the 1958 Johnson City Phillies just to name two instances. … After Monday’s off day, Bristol hosts the Bluefield Ridge Runners (5-9) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.