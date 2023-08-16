Outfielder Jordan Austin and first baseman Dalton Bargo of the Bristol State Liners earned spots on the All-Appalachian League team, which was released on Tuesday.

Austin hit .323 with 15 stolen bases, seven doubles and 16 RBIs in being a mainstay as Bristol’s leadoff hitter. After redshirting in the spring at Indiana State University, Austin collected three hits on opening night and never looked back.

He started for the West team in center field in the Appy League All-Star Game and played all nine innings.

Bargo spent time at first base, third base, catcher, left field and designated hitter this summer and was Bristol’s best player. He hit .357 with one homer, nine doubles and 19 RBIs in 38 games. He finished second in the Appy League in hits and doubles, while winding up third in batting average.

He started at catcher in the Appy League All-Star game and went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly in the West’s 3-2 win.

Bargo will play for the University of Tennessee Volunteers this season after playing his freshman year at Missouri.

Bargo’s future UT teammate, Colby Backus of the Johnson City Doughboys, was also an All-Appy League selection. Backus is a former Daniel Boone High School standout.

Johnson City’s Logan Sutter (player of the year), Kingsport’s Ricky Reeth (pitcher of the year) and Johnson City’s Kevin Mahoney (manager of the year) took the top honors.

2023 All-Appy League

C – Tommy Harrison, Bluefield (Miami, Ohio)

1B – Dalton Bargo, Bristol (Tennessee)

Middle Infielder – Tyler Cerny, Greeneville (Indiana)

Middle Infielder – Mike Mancini, Kingsport (James Madison)

3B – Jack Doyle, Bluefield (Northeastern)

Utility Infielder – Sam White, Pulaski (West Virginia)

OF – Jordan Austin, Bristol (Indiana State)

OF – Colby Backus, Johnson City (Tennessee)

OF – Kenny Mallory Jr., Burlington (Elon)

Utility OF – Vincent Fattore, Burlington (Elon)

DH – Deniel Ortiz, Kingsport (Walters State Community College)

Two-Way – Logan Sutter, Johnson City (Purdue)

RHP – Spencer Atkins, Elizabethton (Akron)

LHP – Justin Guiliano, Johnson City (Canisius)

Relief Pitcher – Ricky Reeth, Kingsport (Notre Dame)

Player of the Year: Logan Sutter, Johnson City

Pitcher of the Year: Ricky Reeth, Kingsport

Manager of the Year: Kevin Mahoney, Johnson City