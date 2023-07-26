KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Brandon Decker made his final appearance in a Bristol State Liners uniform on Tuesday night and it turned out well as it usually does when he’s on the mound.

The right-handed pitcher retired two of the three batters he faced in the sixth inning in an abbreviated relief outing as he contributed to the West’s 3-2 win over the East in the Appalachian League All-Star Game at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Bristol’s contingent of All-Stars fared well as catcher Dalton Bargo went 1-for-2 with a RBI and outfielder Jordan Austin finished 1-for-4.

Decker pitched in the Appy League All-Star Game for the second straight year and took over on the bump to start the top of the sixth inning.

“I was definitely amped up like I was last year – a lot of adrenaline,” Decker said. “I was told at the beginning I was going to get two outs and I had to make the most of it.”

Decker yielded a single to Pulaski’s Sam White (West Virginia), struck out Bluefield’s Tommy Harrison (Miami of Ohio) and got Koby Kropf (South Carolina-Upstate) on a lineout to right field before getting lifted by West manager Mike Guinn, skipper of the Kingsport Axmen.

“I got a strikeout, which I was really pumped up about,” Decker said.

He left with the potential tiebreaking run on base, but Elizabethton’s Cole Fehrman (West Virginia) fanned Princeton’s Cade Campbell (California) to keep the score deadlocked.

Was he nervous watching that unfold?

“A little bit, but I know all these pitchers know what they’re doing,” Decker said. “That guy got the strikeout, stranded him and that was awesome.”

Decker has registered a lot of strikeouts himself in 2023.

He was the Horizon League relief pitcher of the year while playing for Oakland University in Michigan after going 8-3 with five saves and a 4.39 ERA.

Decker began the summer as Bristol’s closer before moving into the starting rotation and went 2-1 with three saves and an ERA of 3.89.

He combined to toss 104 1/3 innings with 108 strikeouts between the spring and summer.

“A lot of innings,” Decker said. “My arm’s definitely laboring a little bit, so I’m ready to have a month and a half off to rest and ramp it back up in the fall.”

Bargo has had a productive year as well and the Appy League’s most consistent hitter showcased his swing on Tuesday.

“This was pretty surreal,” Bargo said. “A great atmosphere to play in front of and the crowd was really into it. … I really don’t put any pressure on myself. I’ve just worked hard to get here and let my ability take over.”

He was in the starting lineup and hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning off Bluefield’s Peyton Consigili (Canisius), legged out an infield single in the third inning against hard-throwing William Gagnon (Reedley Junior College) of Burlington and lined out sharply on a pitch from Burlington ace Mason Ruh (Northern Illinois) in his final plate appearance in the fifth inning.

“A pretty good day,” Bargo said. “I’m happy with it.”

Bargo played in 50 games as a freshman at the University of Missouri and has been on the field 34 times this summer for the State Liners. He has a .373 batting average and .452 on-base percentage for Bristol.

He announced earlier this summer he was transferring to the University of Tennessee.

“It’s been a grind, I tell ya,” Bargo said. “But it’s been a great experience. Playing college ball in the SEC and playing here in the summer. I’ve learned from all of that and hope to carry it into the fall.”

Decker has gotten used to seeing such performances from Bargo.

“Oh man, the guy’s a really good player,” Decker said. “Tennessee’s getting a good one.”

Austin played all nine innings in center field. Did he know he was going to play the game’s entirety?

“I really didn’t,” Austin said. “I thought I might get a couple of at-bats and then have to switch out with somebody else. Thankfully, I got to experience the whole nine innings. It was a blast.”

Austin used his speed in recording an infield single in the bottom of the seventh inning against Princeton’s Andrew Cotten from East Tennessee State University.

“Any time I can use that speed,” Austin said. “Get the ball on the ground and run. That’s my game and I have to stick to it.”

Austin redshirted in the spring at Indiana State University, but has been a catalyst all summer for Bristol. He leads the State Liners with 14 stolen bases.

“It’s been really fun,” Austin said. “I had no expectations coming into this and didn’t know how the league was going to be or after a year of not playing how well I would perform. I’m thankful for all the guys on my team and they’ve made it a super fun year. I’m glad I can go out and prove my skills.”

Bargo has driven in Austin – who holds down the leadoff spot for the State Liners – plenty of times this season.

“He uses his speed like nobody else and can swing it well,” Bargo said. “Nothing falls when he’s in the outfield either.”

Michael Mancini (James Madison) of the hometown Kingsport Axmen earned MVP honors on Tuesday as he went 1-for-3 and was responsible for two of the West’s three runs. He hit a RBI triple in the first inning and later scored on Bargo’s sacrifice fly.

Greeneville’s Nick Barone (West Virginia) drove in Kingsport’s Deniel Ortiz (Walters State Community College) with the go-ahead run via a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Johnson City Doughboys have the league’s best record at 30-9 and fittingly had seven All-Stars.

None of those JC guys own as an impressive stat line as pitcher Trey Cruz, who has not allowed an earned run in 21 innings. That’s right – an ERA of 0.00 in seven outings.

Does he keep tabs on his stats?

“I try not to worry about it,” Cruz said. “But sometimes guys on the team let me hear it. All in fun.”

Of course, Cruz pitched a perfect third inning in the All-Star Game.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “I just tried to put up a zero and help us win. Putting up zeros any time is fun.”

The hurler from the University of Northern Colorado is having a blast this summer.

“It’s been amazing,” Cruz said. “Any time you win as well that makes it better.”

The 23-year-old Cruz was the oldest player in the game.

The youngest player in the contest was 18-year-old second baseman Carrington Aaron from the Danville Otterbots. He graduated from Chatham High School in Virginia a couple of months ago and went 0-for-1 with a walk and strikeout on Tuesday.

NOTES: The West has won two of the three All-Star Games since the Appalachian League transformed from a professional rookie league to an amateur collegiate wood-bat league in 2021. … Elizabethton’s Pablo Torres (Bethune-Cookman) was the winning pitcher and Johnson City’s Hayden Cooper (West Virginia) notched the save. … There are six days left in the Appalachian League season. … Bristol (17-23) hosts Kingsport (20-21) today at 7 p.m. The probable starting pitcher for Bristol is Walters State Community College’s Jonathon Stevens, who is 1-2 with a 10.02 ERA.