APPY LEAGUE: Bristol State Liners return for new version of Appalachian League

BRISTOL, Tenn. – An old moniker will be reborn in the new version of the Appalachian League.

The Bristol State Liners are back.

In a press conference held Monday morning at Bristol Bagel & Bakery on State Street, the new nickname and logo were unveiled.

The team will open the season on the road against the Johnson City XXX on June 3 in what will be opening night for the new wood-bat league which will showcase some of the nation’s top freshmen and sophomores.

The city previously housed professional teams known as the Boosters (1911-13), State Liners (1921-25), Twins (1940-55), Tigers (1969-1994), White Sox (1995-2013) and Pirates (2014-2020).

After Major League Baseball restructured its minor league system in 2020 and eliminated 40 minor league affiliates, it was announced in September that the Appy League would transform into an amateur circuit and would jointly ran by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball.

Bristol Baseball Incorporated – a non-profit organization comprised completely of volunteers – remains the operator of the city’s franchise with Mahlon Luttrell continuing his role as president. Luttrell is also the mayor of Bristol, Tennessee.