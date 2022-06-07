 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Appy League: Bristol State Liners lose third straight

  • Updated
  • 0
state liners

The Bristol State Liners losing skid hit three games as they dropped a 6-2 Appalachian League decision to the homestanding Burlington Sock Puppets on Tuesday night.

Burlington’s Dante Girardi (Calvary Christian) hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Sock Puppets, while Daniel Frontera (Seton Hall) pitched six scoreless innings as Burlington improved to 6-0.

Bristol (2-4) hasn’t led in its three consecutive losses. Jack Tomlinson (San Joaquin Delta College) and Chyran Cruse (St. Charles Community College) drove in the lone runs for the State Liners. Bristol plays at Danville today.

Burlington 6, Bristol 2

Bristol 000     000     020—2   5       0

Burlington      201     000     03x—6   7       2

Ulloa, Banks (6), Berry (7), Rudsinski (8) and Kennedy. Frontera, Cockerham (7), B. Jones (8) and Hafner. W – Frontera (2-0). L – Ulloa (0-1). S – B. Jones (2). HR – Girardi (Burlington), 1st, one on.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods rejected 'mind-blowing' offer to join Saudi golf circuit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts