BRISTOL, Va. – How exactly did Bluefield’s Brett Blair fare in his Appalachian League debut on Tuesday night?

Let's just say that he had a blast.

The rising junior at Stanford University went 3-for-3, reached base in each of his five plate appearances and connected for a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning as the Ridge Runners recorded a 9-5 win over the Bristol State Liners at DeVault Stadium.

Blair’s performance helped Bluefield (6-9) rally from an early 4-0 deficit and overshadowed an impressive outing by Bristol starting pitcher Harold Baez in a marathon contest that didn’t end until 10:21 p.m.

Just eight days after Stanford’s season ended with a 6-4 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the College World Series, Blair gave a boost to his new team as the designated hitter.

“I’m glad to be here,” Blair said. “I had no expectations [for Tuesday’s game], I just wanted to have some fun playing some baseball. … I’m going to try produce as much as I can with the bat.”

Blair had only two plate appearances and didn’t have a hit during the 2023 season at Stanford, but he surpassed that production in his first game with the Ridge Runners.

He reached on an infield single in the second inning, was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning, collected a RBI single in the sixth and then blasted a grand slam on Bristol reliever Gage Allen’s third pitch of the night as his 376-foot shot with an exit velocity of 102 miles-per-hour turned a 4-3 deficit into a 7-4 lead.

It was unclear at first whether the ball had cleared the fence in right-center field, but the home run signal was eventually given by base umpire Will Ferguson. It highlighted a six-run seventh-inning outburst by Bluefield.

“I was just looking for a fastball to hit and got one,” Blair said. “Whoever was on the bases running in front of me spooked me a little bit, because they started sprinting around third base.”

Blair walked and later scored in the ninth inning to complete an eventful evening.

If Bristol (9-9) had avoided a bullpen meltdown, starter Harold Baez would have been the headliner instead of Blair.

The right-hander pitched five scoreless innings in his fourth start of the season, allowing seven hits, walking one and striking out four.

He lowered his ERA from 6.00 to 4.24.

“The biggest thing was just breaking balls for strikes,” Baez said. “Every time I threw my offspeed for strikes, I was very successful. … I just focused on getting zeros. I hate when teams score on me.”

Baez certainly showed some moxie as he allowed at least one baserunner in each inning and still held Bluefield off the board.

He induced an inning-ending double play off the bat of Tommy Harrison (Miami of Ohio) in the third inning, escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth and benefitted from an assist from left fielder Easton Rulli (Utah State) in the fifth as the throw to Joe Kinneberg (Newman University) got KaiKea Harrison (Southern California) at third base for the third out.

“A lot of guys fold with that type of pressure but for me personally, I really don’t try to think too much about it,” Baez said. “I go with the moment, go with the flow. I understand I have to execute my pitches and if I do that, it’s the best chance I’ve got.”

In the end, it was his best outing of the season.

“He competed,” said Dalton Bargo, who manned first base for the State Liners on Tuesday. “He’s a competitor and his stuff was working for him. He got in situations where things could have gone south for him and he worked his way out of them.”

Baez appeared in nine games this season at NCAA Division II Pittsburg State in Kansas, but is currently in the transfer portal. What is the biggest thing he is looking to achieve this summer?

“Finding a school,” Baez said. “My biggest thing is putting up zeros and finding a place to lay my head.”

Baez left the game with a four-run lead and was poised for his first Appy League victory. However, Bluefield rallied.

“[Baez] was good tonight,” said Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg. “He was mixing speeds and getting crucial outs when he needed them. … Too bad for his fate as he had a chance for the win.”

Bristol relievers Michael Lorenzetti (Iona), Sadier Vicioso (Stony Brook), Gage Allen (Polk State Junior College) and Kyle Demi (Pittsburgh) were roughed up by the Ridge Runners.

Vicioso got the loss and is now 0-3 with a 31.91 ERA in four outings.

Bristol was also hurt by four errors.

“Anything can happen – inning-by-inning, pitch-by-pitch,” Bargo said. “That’s baseball. We’ll just have to come out [Wednesday] with the same energy and same fire and hold it for all nine innings.”

Blair will also try to keep his 1.000 batting average intact.

“I just want to play a lot of baseball, get a lot of experience and some reps under my belt,” the Gainesville, Florida, native said.

NOTES: Dalton Bargo, Derek Cease and Joe Cardinale each had two hits for Bristol. Cardinale left the game with an apparent injury after fielding a groundball in the ninth inning. … Virginia Military Institute signee Seth Buchanan (Lebanon) went 1-for-3 with a single, walk and run scored for the State Liners. … Missouri pitcher Nic Smith (1-1, 5.54 ERA), pitcher Jack Clemente (0-0, 6.35 ERA) and outfielder Blake Wood (.333, four RBIs) are no longer on Bristol’s roster. … Appalachian League Executive Director Brian Graham was among those in attendance on Tuesday. … Bristol outfielder Trey Oblas (Grayson College) was not in the starting lineup Tuesday. He was the most recent recipient of the Appalachian League player of the week award. … Zach Helton, a 2015 Richlands High School graduate, is in his sixth season as the radio broadcaster for Bluefield’s Appy League entry. … Bristol plays at Bluefield today, while hosting the Pulaski River Turtles on Thursday in a doubleheader that begins at 5 p.m.