BRISTOL, Va. – Right-handed pitcher Brandon Decker of the Bristol State Liners has what baseball scouts and coaches refer to as a rubber arm and the hurler certainly doesn’t deny that claim.

“My arm feels good all the time and I just really like to pitch,” said the 20-year-old from Oakland University in Michigan. “Sometimes I have to be held back not to pitch.”

In other words …

“He wants the ball,” said Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg. “Every time.”

Decker showed why many consider him the ace of the State Liners staff on Thursday night as he pitched six stellar innings in a 4-1 victory over the Pulaski River Turtles in the second game of an Appalachian League doubleheader at DeVault Stadium.

He allowed one run – which was unearned – on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Keep in mind that he began the summer as Bristol’s closer and his three saves ranked second in the Appy League entering Friday night.

“I came out of school as a closer, but my arm’s built up enough to start because I did throw a lot of innings,” Decker said. “Everything was working at the beginning of the game, but when I started struggling in the later innings I went to more breaking balls. … It was a good day.”

Decker’s stat line at Oakland in the spring included an 8-3 record, 4.39 ERA, five saves and 71 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings as he was named the Horizon League relief pitcher of the year.

He has proven to have the mental make-up and the pitching acumen to excel both as a starter and a reliever.

“Coming out of the ‘pen I am 100 percent locked in and throwing with full intent,” Decker said. “I want to have that same mentality when I start and have that full intensity, never let up and just have that mindset through the entire game.”

Four singles were all Pulaski could muster against Decker.

“He’s got a good arm,” said River Turtles manager Clark Crist. “He spotted his curveball when he needed to.”

Fifty-nine of Decker’s 89 pitches went for strikes.

“His pitch count was getting up there a little at the end and his limit was about 90,” Kinneberg said. “He got some quick outs early and had some quick innings. We knew we’d get at least five innings from him. … That was an excellent effort.”

Decker watched somebody else fulfill the closer role on Thursday as Shane O’Neill (Lehigh) got the final three outs for his second save.

“I trusted Shane with everything I had to close that out,” Decker said. “We have a lot of good pitchers on this team.”

Decker was actually an Appy League All-Star last season while pitching with the State Liners. He’s making a case for the same accolade in his second tour of duty with the club and has a 3.66 ERA in seven outings.

“Last year was a blast and I was really excited to come back to this league and the same team even,” Decker said. “We’re off to a good start [with an 11-10 record through Thursday] and hopefully, we can keep it up.”

Decker’s gem came after Holden Phelps (Pittsburgh) tossed six strong innings of his own to earn the win in Bristol’s 7-4 victory in the first game of the twinbill.

Phelps (2-0, 3.38 ERA) yielded two runs on two hits with four walks and one strikeout in his outing.

The main highlight of the opener came via Virginia Military Institute (VMI) signee and recent Lebanon High School graduate Seth Buchanan’s second-inning inside-the-park homer.

It occurred when he connected for a low line drive on a pitch from Branton Little (Wofford) and the ball rolled to the warning track after Pulaski left fielder Carter Owens (Morehead State) failed in his attempt to make a diving catch.

Buchanan was booking it around the bases.

“I really didn’t know [if he was going to catch it or not],” Buchanan said. “I ran to first and they waved me on and I just kept running.”

Buchanan slid in safely – well ahead of the throw – and exchanged a hand slap with teammate Nick Arias (Grand Canyon University) as Bristol grabbed a lead it never relinquished in the opener.

Was he a bit spent after that quick trip around the bases?

“Oh yeah, that’s a long way from home back to home,” Buchanan said. “I was pretty gassed.”

Buchanan finished 2-for-3 and scored three runs in the first game, while he was 1-for-3 with a run scored in the nightcap as he raised his batting average from .143 to .222.

“I was seeing it really well at the plate,” Buchanan said.

That inside-the-park homer certainly set the tone.

“It sure did,” Kinneberg said. “It was good to see.”

NOTES: Dalton Bargo went 3-for-3 and hit a tiebreaking two-run triple in the fifth inning of the second game. Jordan Austin (Indiana State) went 2-for-4 and Easton Rulli was 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the opener. …Bristol’s six wins at home as of Thursday are already more than the five the State Liners accrued at DeVault Stadium all of last summer. … First baseman/outfielder Jake Books will soon join Bristol according to team officials. He hit .311 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 2023 as a freshman at Coastal Carolina. … Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg and Pulaski skipper Clark Crist played together in the late-1970s with the University of Arizona Wildcats. “He was a teammate 45 years ago and we’ve stayed close ever since,” Kinneberg said. … The State Liners hosts Elizabethton today at 6 p.m.