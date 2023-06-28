For the first time all season, the Bristol State Liners have a sub-.500 record.

Manager Bill Kinneberg’s club fell behind early and never recovered in suffering an 8-4 loss to the homestanding Bluefield Ridge Runners on Wednesday night at historic Bowen Field.

Bristol (9-10) trailed 5-0 after two innings as the Ridge Runners (7-9) teed off for four hits and walked three times against starting pitcher Matthew Boynton of the State Liners in 1 1/3 innings.

Three errors in the contest didn’t help the visitors either.

Joe Kinneberg (Newman University) went 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored a run for Bristol. Eric Erato (Northern Illinois), Aries Gardner (Grambling) and Easton Rulli (Utah State) tallied the other RBIs in the losing effort.

Minnesota native Blake Guerin (Iowa) went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI for Bluefield, while Bryce Knox (Central Alabama Community College) tallied four RBIs.

Bristol hosts the Pulaski River Turtles today in a doubleheader that begins at 5 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Avery Mabe (George Wythe) of the University of Virginia tossed five innings of one-run ball on Wednesday for Pulaski (4-11) and and got a no decision in the River Turtles’ 8-7 win over Princeton.