BRISTOL, Va. – While the Bristol State Liners are a much better team than they were a summer ago, the current edition of the squad has endured a case of the Bluefield blues.

The Bluefield Ridge Runners scored three times in the top of the ninth inning in rallying for a 5-3 Appalachian League victory over Bristol in an Independence Day matinee at DeVault Stadium.

Bristol (13-12) dropped three of its four games to Bluefield (12-11) in 2023.

“I have a lot of respect for Bristol’s team,” said outfielder Joey Brenczewski of the Ridge Runners. “We’ve had some close games with them.”

Brenczewski, who played this spring for the Indiana University Hoosiers, hit a tiebreaking two-run, two-out double in the top of the ninth inning. It was part of an offensive uprising against Lehigh’s Anthony Gonzalez (2-1, 5.91 ERA) who had earlier thrown a wild pitch that resulted in the game-tying run.

“I saw the first pitch pretty well and fouled it off and I knew I was on it,” Brenczewski said. “I was kind of looking for something over the plate and got it and took advantage of it. I’m just glad to help the team out.”

Bristol took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth as Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) hit a game-tying RBI double and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

That lead was short-lived.

“This team always finds its way back in the game, so it’s not surprising to me,” Brenczewski said.

An unearned run was all Bristol could manage through the first seven innings on Tuesday as Bluefield starter Ciaran Caughey (Kent State) shut them down. He yielded three hits, walked one and struck out two.

“He’s interesting because he gives you so many different looks and timing and keeps hitters off balance,” said Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg. “That’s part of his game and he was really good at it. Kudos to him, a great effort by him and that closer [Sam Brodersen from Wingate] is pretty good.”

Caughey has a microscopic 1.02 ERA in five outings.

“Whenever he’s on the bump,” Brenczewski said. “I know we have a chance to win.”

Bristol lost to the Ridge Runners on the 4th of July for the second straight year.

The circumstances were a little different this time around.

It wasn’t like last year’s 8-0 holiday loss to Bluefield when the State Liners managed just six hits and fell to 10-20 en route to a 14-win campaign.

Bristol entered Tuesday’s game just 3 ½ games back of leader Johnson City in the West Division standings.

How much better is this year’s squad?

“I really don’t want to answer that question,” said Erato, who is back in Bristol after being selected as the MVP of the State Liners last summer. “It’s a different group of guys, different coaching staff, different atmosphere, but it’s been a lot of fun in the week and a half I’ve been back here. I’m enjoying my time here, getting my work in and being around guys with the same goals I have.”

Bristol has 23 games remaining on its schedule.

“We had a chance to win it and couldn’t get it done in the ninth and that is tough to swallow,” Kinneberg said. “It’s a learning experience for us. … We’re still learning. I really like this team’s work ethic, their will to win and their want-to. We’ll settle in and probably start playing a little bit more to win than just playing guys and see what we can do to win a few more games.”

NOTES: Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg turned 66 on Tuesday. … Jordan Austin (Indiana State) and Dalton Bargo each had two hits for Bristol, while Matthew Boynton (Murray State) started and pitched three hitless innings of relief. Lebanon High School graduate Seth Buchanan (Virginia Military Institute) was 0-for-4 for the State Liners and turned a double play from his shortstop position in the third inning. … … Miami, Florida, native Andy Hernandez (Bethune-Cookman) will soon join the State Liners roster. He is a right-handed pitcher. … Derek Cease (Penn State) has seen his time in Bristol come to an end. He hit .364 in 11 games for the State Liners. … Attendance was 888 for Tuesday’s game. … Four guys who played for the 2021 Bristol State Liners are currently playing professionally. Infielder Noah Mendlinger is with the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals), Paul Gervase is pitching for the Brooklyn Cyclones (High-A farm team of the New York Mets), Taylor “T.J.” Jackson is an outfielder for the Chicago Dogs of the independent American Association and Matt Golda is an infielder for the Grand Junction Jackalopes of the independent Pioneer League. … Bristol is off Wednesday, while playing at Princeton on Thursday at 6 p.m.