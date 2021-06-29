APPALCHIAN LEAGUE: Cort overrules Judge; State Liners topple Otterbots, 3-2

BRISTOL, Va. – It was only fitting that the game’s most important moment came down to an at-bat featuring Cort vs. Judge.
In this case, Judge was overruled, the verdict went to Cort and the jury in the stands was pleased.
Bristol’s Cort Maynard mashed a two-out, tiebreaking RBI single up the middle off Danville relief pitcher Tyler Judge for the go-ahead run in the fifth inning as the State Liners posted a 3-2 Appalachian League win over the Otterbots on Tuesday night at DeVault Stadium.
In one of the season’s most well-pitched games for the State Liners, it was Maynard’s key hit that proved to be the difference as he wasn’t caught off guard by an offspeed pitch.
The slugger had some evidence of Judge’s arsenal.
“He started me off with a first-pitch curveball and I saw it was kind of slow and hanging up there a little bit,” Maynard said. “I knew I had time to sit fastball and make an adjustment mid-pitch. As soon I saw I saw it pop out of his hand, I sat back and tried to think up the middle.”
That motion was sustained and Maynard hit the ball where he wanted as Jermaine White – who had led off the inning with a triple – scored to put the State Liners (12-9) ahead to stay.
Maynard actually had to find a new piece of lumber before facing Judge, who attends New York University.
“They had a meeting last week with [Appy League President Dan Moushon] and said the brand of bat I was using wasn’t allowed anymore,” Maynard said. “I had to switch it out, but it didn’t make a difference on that at-bat.”
The new bat served as a gavel of sorts as Bristol sentenced Danville (10-12) to defeat.
It was no surprise that Maynard was the man who doled out the punishment.
He hit .282 with six home runs and 23 RBIs during the 2021 season for the North Carolina Central University Eagles and has been one of the steadiest performers this summer for Bristol.
Maynard has appeared in all 21 games and leads the squad in hits (22), doubles (seven) and RBIs (18).
“He battles at the plate,” said Bristol manager Dave Trembley. “He doesn’t give in with two strikes. He shortens up his swing and uses the whole field.”
His mental approach has helped as well.
“Honestly, just keeping my head up,” Maynard said. “I never really lost confidence in myself. I’ve always been kind of level-headed. I try to keep the same approach whether I go 0-for-4 or walk it off like I did against Greeneville earlier ths season.”
Matthew Golda from Oklahoma State University added two hits for Bristol, including a two-run triple in the bottom of the second inning that got the State Liners on the board. He’s hitting .415 in 11 games since joining the team.
“He’s been insane, lately,” Maynard said. “He’s a hell of a shortstop and he’s really swinging the bat. No matter where you put him in the lineup, he finds a way to hit the ball hard.”
Danville didn’t hit the ball that hard as the Otterbots offense short-circuited in finishing with just five hits against the quartet of Yordy Cabrera (St. Thomas), Griffin Bruder (Southern Illinois University-Southeast), Hector Vazquez (Bethune Cookman) and LSU signee Paul Gervase (Pitt Community College) delivered on the mound.
“They came in and threw strikes,” Trembley said. “They did a tremendous job. When you get good pitching, defense and a timely hit, you’re going to be successful.”
Maynard took care of the timely hit and helped Bristol retain its second-place spot behind the Greeneville Flyboys (14-8) in the Appy League’s West Division.
“This team is something else,” Maynard said. “Consistent energy and excitement. We might not always be showing out with the best stuff or anything, but we always find a way to compete.”
NOTES: Bristol left fielder Mykanthony Valdez made a highlight-reel diving catch in the fourth inning. … Hillsborough Community College in Florida was well represented in the game: Caleb Cali started for Danville, while Valdez and designated hitter Aaron Dolney were in the lineup for the State Liners. … Cali and A.J. Fritz (State College of Florida-Manatee) drove in Danville’s runs. … Bruder retired all six batters he faced for Bristol, a much-needed performance as he entered the contest with a 34.71 ERA. … Former MLB infielder Desi Relaford is Danville’s manager. His son, Jevin, is a shortstop for the Otterbots. … Bristol hosts Danville again today at 7 p.m.