APPALCHIAN LEAGUE: Cort overrules Judge; State Liners topple Otterbots, 3-2

“They had a meeting last week with [Appy League President Dan Moushon] and said the brand of bat I was using wasn’t allowed anymore,” Maynard said. “I had to switch it out, but it didn’t make a difference on that at-bat.”

The new bat served as a gavel of sorts as Bristol sentenced Danville (10-12) to defeat.

It was no surprise that Maynard was the man who doled out the punishment.

He hit .282 with six home runs and 23 RBIs during the 2021 season for the North Carolina Central University Eagles and has been one of the steadiest performers this summer for Bristol.

Maynard has appeared in all 21 games and leads the squad in hits (22), doubles (seven) and RBIs (18).

“He battles at the plate,” said Bristol manager Dave Trembley. “He doesn’t give in with two strikes. He shortens up his swing and uses the whole field.”

His mental approach has helped as well.

“Honestly, just keeping my head up,” Maynard said. “I never really lost confidence in myself. I’ve always been kind of level-headed. I try to keep the same approach whether I go 0-for-4 or walk it off like I did against Greeneville earlier ths season.”