APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Winning debut; Bristol State Liners rally late to win new-look Appalachian League opener over Doughboys

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. –The 2021 Appalachian League season opened play on Thirsty Thursday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, and a crowd of over 3,000 hungry fans was no doubt quenched by some terrific baseball.

Some likely attended on the perfect evening to check into the new-look, wooden-bat league. Others, perhaps, came to watch the fireworks afterward, or maybe take advantage of $1-beer night.

Regardless, those who ventured out were treated to first-rate action by this cast of 18- and 20-year-old hopefuls who one day hope to be playing for pay.

The Bristol State Liners scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to overcome Johnson City and claim a 7-6 victory over the host Doughboys.

Mykanthony Valdez stroked a one-out single to tie the game at 6 in the top of seventh, before Jack Thomlinson scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth when he raced home on a wild pitch from the sixth of seven JC relievers, losing pitcher Damon Cox.

Bristol had eased out to a 4-0 advantage through 2 1/2 innings before Johnson City came back to tie the game at 4, fueled by a three-run bottom of the third.

Thomlinson had two of Bristol’s 10 base hits and scored twice.