APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: Winning debut; Bristol State Liners rally late to win new-look Appalachian League opener over Doughboys

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. –The 2021 Appalachian League season opened play on Thirsty Thursday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, and a crowd of over 3,000 hungry fans was no doubt quenched by some terrific baseball.
Some likely attended on the perfect evening to check into the new-look, wooden-bat league. Others, perhaps, came to watch the fireworks afterward, or maybe take advantage of $1-beer night.
Regardless, those who ventured out were treated to first-rate action by this cast of 18- and 20-year-old hopefuls who one day hope to be playing for pay.
The Bristol State Liners scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to overcome Johnson City and claim a 7-6 victory over the host Doughboys.
Mykanthony Valdez stroked a one-out single to tie the game at 6 in the top of seventh, before Jack Thomlinson scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth when he raced home on a wild pitch from the sixth of seven JC relievers, losing pitcher Damon Cox.
Bristol had eased out to a 4-0 advantage through 2 1/2 innings before Johnson City came back to tie the game at 4, fueled by a three-run bottom of the third.
Thomlinson had two of Bristol’s 10 base hits and scored twice.
Chandler Blackwelder also had two hits for the State Liners and drove in a run.
M.J. Lucas and Brian Perez each had an RBI for Bristol.
The winning pitcher was Bryson Hamlet, the fifth of six State Liner hurlers. Hamlet – who plays at North Carolina Central University – was lights-out, striking out five in his two innings of work.
Jake DeLisi, who pitched the last two seasons for the King University Tornado, notched the save.
Johnson City was led offensively by Steven Ondina, Damani Thomas and former East Tennessee State University star Ashton King – all of whom had two of nine Doughboy hits.
King also had two RBIs, while teammates Jaxon Crull, Cade Slumber and Connor James each drove in a run.