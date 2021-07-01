APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: UCLA catcher Beres brings smarts, leadership behind plate for State Liners

Tommy Beres arrived in Southwest Virginia two weeks ago, but there’s been one ongoing adjustment for the 19-year-old from the West Coast.

“My sleep schedule is still not right,” Beres said.

The catcher from UCLA has been on point in every other regard, however, as he’s impressed in his first five games with the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners.

Beres is batting .375 with six RBIs and boasts a perfect fielding percentage, but did not get a chance to add to those totals on Thursday as Bristol’s game in Johnson City was rained out.

He was at his best in Wednesday’s 8-4 win over the Danville Otterbots at DeVault Stadium, going 3-for-4 and delivering the go-ahead two-run single with two outs in the sixth inning.

Two innings prior, Beres had thrown out Danville’s Chenar Brown (Jackson State) attempting to steal.

Such skills both at the dish and behind it are a reason big things are expected of Beres this summer.

“He runs the game,” said Bristol manager Dave Trembley. “I think leadership and running the game behind the plate is a really big criteria for being successful and he does that. He takes charge, blocks the ball well and has a good arm back there.”