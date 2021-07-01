APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: UCLA catcher Beres brings smarts, leadership behind plate for State Liners

Tommy Beres arrived in Southwest Virginia two weeks ago, but there’s been one ongoing adjustment for the 19-year-old from the West Coast.
“My sleep schedule is still not right,” Beres said.
The catcher from UCLA has been on point in every other regard, however, as he’s impressed in his first five games with the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners.
Beres is batting .375 with six RBIs and boasts a perfect fielding percentage, but did not get a chance to add to those totals on Thursday as Bristol’s game in Johnson City was rained out.
He was at his best in Wednesday’s 8-4 win over the Danville Otterbots at DeVault Stadium, going 3-for-4 and delivering the go-ahead two-run single with two outs in the sixth inning.
Two innings prior, Beres had thrown out Danville’s Chenar Brown (Jackson State) attempting to steal.
Such skills both at the dish and behind it are a reason big things are expected of Beres this summer.
“He runs the game,” said Bristol manager Dave Trembley. “I think leadership and running the game behind the plate is a really big criteria for being successful and he does that. He takes charge, blocks the ball well and has a good arm back there.”
He also has the brains.
Beres graduated from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California – where he also played water polo – with a 4.6 GPA and was the valedictorian of his senior class. He scored a perfect 36 on his ACT and is studying aerospace engineering at UCLA.
His baseball education also came at a prestigious high school that counts 2017 National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton, 1993 American League Cy Young Award winner Jack McDowell and Cincinnati Reds prospect Hunter Greene among its alumni. McDowell happens to be managing the Burlington Sock Puppets of the Appy League this summer.
Beres appeared in just nine games and went 1-for-7 (.143) this past season for the Bruins of UCLA, so getting some reps is his main goal with the State Liners.
“Just experience at the plate,” Beres said. “I haven’t seen live pitching in a bit.”
His intellectual acumen is also helping as he handles a staff of more than 20 pitchers.
“It all starts in the bullpen,” Beres said. “Working with the guys beforehand and getting to know their tendencies and what they like.”
Beres relies on a no-nonsense approach he’s picked up from playing for UCLA coach John Savage, an old-school boss who directed the Bruins to the 2013 College World Series title.
“Very detail-oriented and that’s what makes playing there so great,” Beres said. “Just doing the little things right.”
So far, Beres has done everything right for the State Liners.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570