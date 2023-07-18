The summer plans for Payne Ladd and Mason Johns didn’t originally include pitching in the Appalachian League, but the Tennessee High graduates are now making their way on the mound in the collegiate wood bat circuit.

Ladd made his debut for the Bristol State Liners on Sunday and tossed two perfect innings of relief, while Johns is 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA in four appearances out of the bullpen for the Pulaski River Turtles.

Life has been a whirlwind for Ladd since graduating from THS in May.

He’s been at DeVault Stadium all summer … as a member of the grounds crew.

Ladd will be playing on the field he once helped manicure.

“[State Liners president/general manager] Mahlon [Luttrell] came up to me and said the coaches wanted to see me throw and I thought it was an amazing opportunity,” Ladd said.

A bullpen session with Bristol pitching coach Ted Power, who played in the majors for eight teams from 1981-1993, followed.

“I wasn’t nervous,” Ladd said. “I wanted his knowledge and thought if they want me, they want me; no big deal.”

Power liked what he saw and Ladd was added to Bristol’s roster on Friday. He made his first appearance on Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader on the road against the Greeneville Flyboys, a contest the State Liners lost 6-4.

Ladd retired Joel Dragoo (Presbyterian) on a flyout, Kaden Martin (Miami) on a lineout and Nick Barone (West Virginia) on a flyball in the fifth inning. In the sixth inning, he struck out Gavyn Boyle (Virginia Commonwealth) and got Tristan Ellis (Minnesota) and Avery Collins (Cleveland State Community College) on groundballs.

“Payne was outstanding for his first outing,” said Bristol manager Bill Kinneberg. “He threw a ton of strikes and had the hitters off balance.”

It was the first time he had been on the mound since a loss to Dyer County in the TSSAA state tournament on May 23. Ladd was 7-1 with a 1.69 ERA at THS in the spring with 67 strikeouts and 13 walks in 58 innings of work as the Vikings’ ace.

What made Sunday’s experience even more notable is that Ladd pitched in the same stadium he will call home as a collegian as he’s signed with Tusculum University.

“It was cool,” Ladd said. “I was nervous, because I’m not in the shape I was pitching this [high school] season, so my numbers were down, but it was amazing the team coming up to me after my outing giving me high fives and such. ... It’s good to get some experience against college hitters, because it’s definitely different.”

Meanwhile, Johns had been pitching for a summer-league team in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, when he got beckoned by the River Turtles.

“The director of the Appalachian League [Brian Graham] texted me asking if I could play for Pulaski full time,” Johns said. “I’m very thankful for that.”

Johns pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts for Pulaski on July 7 in a win over the Danville Otterbots in front of a crowd of 1,401 at historic Calfee Park.

“I was not nervous at all,” Johns said. “I just try to go out there and play with confidence. The whole environment stood out to me. There is a lot of great competition to play against and that stood out to me as well.”

Johns recently made the decision to transfer from King University to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. He’s gearing up for that change by pitching well for Pulaski.

“The biggest thing I’m looking to get from the Appalachian League is just the level of competition here,” Johns said. “There are very few places with the competition that the Appy League has.”

As for Ladd, playing in the Appalachian League is literally a dream come true.

He is the third Tennessee High graduate to play for the State Liners in the modern era of the franchise as infielder Daniel Hicks and pitcher Brayden Blevins did so last summer.

“I’ve been coming to Appy League games in Bristol since I was in Little League and it’s quite cool to play for Bristol and represent the city,” Ladd said.

As for his co-workers on the grounds crew?

“The guys were joking that they weren’t gonna listen to me anymore,” he said.