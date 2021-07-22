APPALACHIAN LEAGUE Stephens doubles home winning run for State Liners

BRISTOL, Va. – Note to the rest of the managers in the Appalachian League: Don’t make Daniel Stephens angry.
Stephens smacked a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning, driving in Jack Tomlinson for the go-ahead run as the Bristol State Liners posted an 8-7 victory over the Pulaski River Turtles on Thursday night at DeVault Stadium.
Pulaski skipper Clark Crist opted to intentionally walk Bristol’s Matt Golda to face Stephens, who jumped on the first pitch he saw from Dalton Ross (Tampa) of the River Turtles and deposited it into left field to give the State Liners the lead for good.
“I was definitely ready to hit,” Stephens said. “I was looking for that first-pitch fastball and it was there.”
Stephens, who played at North Carolina Central University during the spring of 2021, looked toward the Pulaski dugout and had some choice words for the opposition as he sprinted down the line after his clutch hit.
Talk about motivation.
“It definitely fired me up,” Stephens said. “They wanted me to face him, I guess, and I was ready.”
It capped a wild back-and-forth contest that took more than three hours to complete and saw Bristol (19-17) grab a 3-1 lead, fall behind 7-3 and then rally for the triumph and snap a three-game losing streak.
“You’ve got to play all 27 outs and we did,” said Bristol manager Dave Trembley.
Cort Maynard homered and drove in three runs for the State Liners, while Stephens and Mykanthony Valdez (Hillsborough Community College) tallied two RBIs apiece.
Relievers Jake DeLisi, Brenton Fisher and Paul Gervase combined to pitch four scoreless innings with the LSU-bound Gervase needing just nine pitches to craft a perfect ninth inning and notch his team-leading third save.
Meanwhile, R.J. Kuruts (Westchester) did not allow an earned run and struck out seven over four solid innings in his first start of the 2021 season for the State Liners.
“He’s got really good command,” Trembley said. “He was using both sides of the plate.”
Bristol trails first-place Greeneville (24-13-1) by 4 ½ games in the Appy League’s West Division. Thursday’s win over the East Division-leading River Turtles (25-15) was a quality victory and was sure to provide some confidence.
“We needed this one bad,” Stephens said. “We want to make it all the way to the championship and our goal is to win as many games as possible.”
NOTES: Attendance was a season-low 710. … Cameron Leary (Boston College) homered for Pulaski, while Irvin Escobar (Bethune-Cookman) had four hits. … Bristol pitcher Fernando Medina (St. Thomas University) has been added to the West Division roster for Tuesday’s Appalachian League All-Star Game in Pulaski. Medina is 1-1 with a 4.68 ERA and entered Thursday tied for the league lead in strikeouts with 44. He joins shortstop Matt Golda, third baseman Cort Maynard, outfielder Taylor “T.J.” Jackson and relief pitchers Rhian Mann and Paul Gervase as Bristol’s players in the contest. Trembley is the skipper for the West squad. … Wes Burton (University of Mississippi) is no longer on Bristol’s roster. The right-hander was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in two starts. … In another Appalachian League game on Thursday, King University freshman-to-be Preston Steele (Lebanon) had two hits and two RBIs as the Kingsport Road Warriors won their first game, 8-7 over the Johnson City Doughboys. His two-run single in the sixth inning put Kingsport ahead to stay. … Bristol hosts Pulaski again today at 7 p.m. with Hunter Gudde (1-1, 2.55 ERA) getting the start on the mound for the State Liners. Lebanon High School graduate Matthew Buchanan (0-1, 4.50 ERA) makes his third start on Saturday night against the Greeneville Flyboys.