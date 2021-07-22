APPALACHIAN LEAGUE Stephens doubles home winning run for State Liners

“You’ve got to play all 27 outs and we did,” said Bristol manager Dave Trembley.

Cort Maynard homered and drove in three runs for the State Liners, while Stephens and Mykanthony Valdez (Hillsborough Community College) tallied two RBIs apiece.

Relievers Jake DeLisi, Brenton Fisher and Paul Gervase combined to pitch four scoreless innings with the LSU-bound Gervase needing just nine pitches to craft a perfect ninth inning and notch his team-leading third save.

Meanwhile, R.J. Kuruts (Westchester) did not allow an earned run and struck out seven over four solid innings in his first start of the 2021 season for the State Liners.

“He’s got really good command,” Trembley said. “He was using both sides of the plate.”

Bristol trails first-place Greeneville (24-13-1) by 4 ½ games in the Appy League’s West Division. Thursday’s win over the East Division-leading River Turtles (25-15) was a quality victory and was sure to provide some confidence.

“We needed this one bad,” Stephens said. “We want to make it all the way to the championship and our goal is to win as many games as possible.”