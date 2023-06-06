Four Bristol pitchers combined to allow just six hits and the State Liners banged out 17 hits for a season-opening 16-6 Appalachian League victory over the Princeton Whistlepigs on Tuesday night at Hunnicutt Field in Princeton, West Virginia.

Leadoff batter Jordan Austin (Indiana State) had three hits, including a double, drove in three runs and scored twice for the State Liners, which tallied three runs in the fourth to take an insurmountable 5-1 lead. They added two in the sixth, four in the eighth and five in the ninth.

Nick Strong (Illinois State), a returnee from last season, homered, singled, walked, scored twice and drove in three runs for the State Liners. Nick Arias (Grand Canyon), Trey Oblas (Utah), Blake Wood (Florida State at Jacksonville) and Aiden Heberlie (Missouri) all had doubles. Derek Crese (Penn State) and Wood drove in two runs each. Heberlie also walked four times.

Jack Clemente worked three innings in the start, allowing one hit and one unearned run. Nicholas Smith (Missouri), Canaan Clayton (New Orleans) and Anthony Gonzalez (Lehigh) finished up with Smith picking up the win.

Tucker Moore tripled and Camden Careswell doubled for the Whistlepigs.

Bristol, which will play at Princeton again today, won despite committing three errors.