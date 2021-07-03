APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: State Liners win 4th straight with walkoff wild pitch in 9th

The Santa Monica, California, native gained social media fame for his intensity, the way he talked to himself on the mound and how he didn’t hide his emotions. Rob Friedman a.k.a. The Pitching Ninja referred to Burton on Twitter as “College Baseball’s resident psychopath” in a February post. There were no major histrionics on Saturday from Burton as he paced himself in a starting role.

“Coming out of the bullpen, it’s a short stint and you’re usually coming in during a high-leverage situation, so it’s easier to get a little more amped up,” Burton said. “In a starting role where I’m going to be out there for potentially five, six innings by the end of the summer, it’s a different challenge. You have to manage your emotions a little different and leave something in the tank and you don’t want to blow all your emotions out in the first inning and then realize you have to go out there and put up five more zeros.”

Elizabethton (14-12) had just one hit entering the ninth inning, but three singles loaded the bases for the River Riders and the tying run scored when Reagan Guthrie (Regis University) was plunked by a pitch from Fisher to force in a run.

However, any momentum the River Riders gained was wiped out in a hurry by White’s quickness on the basepaths.