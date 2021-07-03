APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: State Liners win 4th straight with walkoff wild pitch in 9th

BRISTOL, Va. – Highly-touted pitching prospect Wes Burton was the starter for the Bristol State Liners on Saturday night, while it was Jermaine White who played the role of finisher.
White raced home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning to score the winning run in Bristol’s 3-2 Appalachian League victory over the Elizabethton River Riders at DeVault Stadium.
White’s swift trip around the bases began after he was hit by a pitch from Elizabethton reliever Brenden Heiss (Southeastern University) to start the bottom of the ninth.
Two straight wild pitches by Heiss put White on third base and yet another errant toss allowed the 6-foot-2, 185-pound speedster to race home and slide in safely to give the State Liners (15-9) their fourth straight triumph.
“The pitcher just made it easier for us,” White said. “It can’t get no better than that.”
A St. John’s University signee, White stole 22 bases this past season at Pasco-Hernando State College in Florida. The dude has some wheels.
“Hey, speed plays and speed never slumps,” Burton said. “He made it happen for us right there.”
White had reached base in each of his six plate appearances in Friday’s wild 20-14 victory over the Johnson City Doughboys that took 4 hours, 12 minutes to complete. White’s on-base percentage is certainly on the rise.
“I was actually hit three times by pitches last night,” White said. “I guess the guys in the dugout were expecting me to get hit that time too. Once that happened, I knew we had a chance right there.”
The pitching also gave the State Liners a chance as Burton, Griffin Bruder (Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville), Jared Parenti (Baker University), Hector Vazquez (Bethune Cookman) and Brenton Fisher (Bethune Cookman) combined on a four-hitter with seven strikeouts.
“Tonight was about pitching,” said Bristol manager Dave Trembley.
Burton was the headliner.
Making his debut for the State Liners, Burton crafted three hitless innings with four strikeouts and three walks.
He allowed a sacrifice fly in the first inning, while he struck out all three batters he faced in the second inning.
The 6-foot-8 right-hander from the University of Mississippi was pleased with the results.
“It was great to be back out there and have an opportunity to start again,” Burton said. “Starting is something I was really comfortable with in high school. I’m excited to have a chance to do it this summer and get comfortable with it again.”
Burton pitched to the tune of a 3.57 ERA in 15 relief appearances in 2021 for Ole Miss and had a memorable outing against Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference tournament.
The Santa Monica, California, native gained social media fame for his intensity, the way he talked to himself on the mound and how he didn’t hide his emotions. Rob Friedman a.k.a. The Pitching Ninja referred to Burton on Twitter as “College Baseball’s resident psychopath” in a February post. There were no major histrionics on Saturday from Burton as he paced himself in a starting role.
“Coming out of the bullpen, it’s a short stint and you’re usually coming in during a high-leverage situation, so it’s easier to get a little more amped up,” Burton said. “In a starting role where I’m going to be out there for potentially five, six innings by the end of the summer, it’s a different challenge. You have to manage your emotions a little different and leave something in the tank and you don’t want to blow all your emotions out in the first inning and then realize you have to go out there and put up five more zeros.”
Elizabethton (14-12) had just one hit entering the ninth inning, but three singles loaded the bases for the River Riders and the tying run scored when Reagan Guthrie (Regis University) was plunked by a pitch from Fisher to force in a run.
However, any momentum the River Riders gained was wiped out in a hurry by White’s quickness on the basepaths.
“I know everybody’s bodies are a little sore [after the 20-14 marathon victory on Friday],” White said. “We just came out and fought.”
Bristol and Greeneville (16-10) continue to battle atop the Appy League’s West Division and the State Liners are certainly playing at a high level.
“[Elizabethton] matched us pitch for pitch,” Trembley said. “We just played a little bit better. … This was more like a baseball game. We played with some real good poise and made some good plays.”
NOTES: Bristol catcher Matthew “M.J.” Lucas (UNC Asheville) threw out two Elizabethton baserunners attempting to steal in the top of the sixth inning, while collecting a single in the bottom of the sixth inning. … Three players from Oklahoma State University were on the field Saturday night. Matthew Golda (0-for-3, RBI) started at shortstop for Bristol, while shortstop Marcus Brown (0-for-3, walk) and first baseman Chase Adkison (1-for-4, run, RBI) were in the lineup for Elizabethton. … Bristol plays at Elizabethton today at 7 p.m. There are fireworks scheduled following the game at Joe O’Brien Field.
