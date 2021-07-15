APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: State Liners to host ‘Road Warriors’ tonight after USA Baseball axes Kingsport’s season

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol State Liners had their Appalachian League home game with the Kingsport Axmen postponed on Thursday, while their opponent saw their season axed altogether.
In the fallout from a tense situation earlier in the week in which a player for Kingsport’s club in the collegiate amateur wood-bat league made death threats, USA Baseball – which handles the primary operations of the 10-team circuit – announced on Thursday evening they were canceling the remainder of Kingsport’s 2021 season.
According a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, officers were called to Hunter Wright Stadium at 12:30 p.m. on Monday to stand by while team management dismissed Matthew T. Taylor, a 21-year-old pitcher for the Axmen, and banned him from the premises.
Taylor collected his personal belongings from the team’s clubhouse and left the facility located at 800 Granby Road, the police report said.
Policemen were called back to the stadium 90 minutes later after threats were made by Taylor via a social media application in which he threatened to kill multiple people at that night’s game between the Axmen and Greeneville Flyboys, the press release stated.
That game was canceled, as was the doubleheader scheduled for the following evening.
Taylor was later placed under arrest at a residence in Sullivan County, Tennessee, and was transported to the Kingsport Justice Center where he was charged with False Reporting, a Class C Felony, and Harassment. He was transported to the Kingsport City Jail but was later released after posting a $25,000 bond.
Taylor attended Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport and spent this past spring as a member of the baseball team at the University of Kansas, where he appeared in four games for the Jayhawks.
No reason has been revealed why Taylor had been dismissed from the Axmen. He had appeared in nine games for the team and had struggled on the field, giving up 12 runs in 8 2/3 innings with a record of 0-1.
“Recently, Kingsport Axmen players experienced troubling and concerning behavior involving a former teammate, who is now under the care of medical professionals,” Chris Allen, President of Boyd Sports, LLC – which operates the Kingsport Axmen and two other Appy League clubs – wrote in a statement. “Since becoming aware of this matter, Boyd Sports, USA Baseball and MLB all have aimed to act with the best interests of the welfare of the players and staff in mind. … USA Baseball made the decision to allow the players of the Kingsport Axmen to return home.”
The State Liners held a 2 ½ hour practice on Thursday at DeVault Stadium after finding out their game against the Kingsport Axmen would not be played.
Dave Trembley, Bristol’s 69-year-old manager, has spent most of his life in the game and has coached and managed at the high school, college, minor league and major league levels, but had not seen a scenario like this one unfold.
“It’s an unfortunate event for the league, Kingsport and all the players in the league, but I will commend Major League Baseball, USA Baseball and the Appy League for how they’ve handled it,” Trembley said. “They’ve been very professional communicating the situation to us – concisely and up front.
“They’ve been very conscientious about the welfare of the players, staff and fans and we’re prepared to play [Friday] night.”
Bristol general manager/president Mahlon Luttrell said on Thursday the State Liners will host a game at 7 p.m. on Friday and it will come against a newly-assembled team that will play only road games to fill out the remainder of the Axmen’s games.
“We are in the process of assembling a travel team with a different group of players to complete the season, because a decision like this affects not only the Kingsport Axmen, but every other team in the league’s schedule,” Allen wrote.
The State Liners were supposed to play at Kingsport on July 30, July 31, Aug. 6 and Aug. 7, but Luttrell said those games will now be played at DeVault Stadium against the team that will be known as the Road Warriors. Luttrell also said security will be beefed up at tonight’s game as a precaution.
Meanwhile, Trembley said on Thursday that Lebanon High School graduate Matthew Buchanan is the scheduled starting pitcher for Bristol in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader on the road against the Johnson City Doughboys. The rising freshman at the University of Virginia allowed one run over three innings in his debut for the State Liners on Sunday.
Baker University’s Hunter Gudde (1-1, 3.07 ERA) will be the starting pitcher tonight for the State Liners.
